Member of Parliament John Aldag announced funding for the 150th anniversary of the partnership between Kwantlen First Nation and the Township of Langley

LANGLEY, BC, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - It is important for communities across Canada to have the opportunity and the space to come together, interact, and celebrate their community's rich culture and heritage. The Government of Canada is committed to continuing to support community and commemorative projects that promote citizen engagement, culture and heritage.

Today, John Aldag, Member of Parliament (Cloverdale–Langley City), announced $500,000 in funding to the Corporation of the Township of Langley for a project commemorating the 150th anniversary of the partnership between Kwantlen First Nation and the Township of Langley. He made this announcement on behalf of Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

This project will create an immersive artistic plaza showcasing works of local First Nation artists and will feature two large traditional house posts, along with approximately 6 to 8 smaller posts made from traditional woods and modern materials. The jointly designed plaza will also feature painted and stamped concrete, Indigenous plantings, and interpretive panels showcasing the shared history between the Township and First Nation. The Government of Canada is providing this funding under the Legacy Fund component of the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program.

Quotes

"Commemorating our culture and history is essential to continuing our path toward Reconciliation. The 150th anniversary celebrations of the partnership between Kwantlen First Nation and the Township of Langley will bring the community closer together. The Government of Canada will continue to support initiatives and projects that bring Indigenous culture and history forward, and help our journey toward Reconciliation."

—Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"I am thrilled that our government recognizes the importance of celebrating this significant milestone for Kwantlen First Nation and the Township of Langley. I am looking forward to seeing community members benefit from this new plaza where community members can learn about our shared heritage."

—John Aldag, Member of Parliament (Cloverdale–Langley City)

"We are very pleased to collaborate with the Township of Langley on a new public plaza. This will be an important opportunity to honour and celebrate the rich local Indigenous culture of this area – from our community of Kwantlen and our neighbouring communities of Semiahmoo, Katzie and Matsqui. It marks a positive step forward towards sharing, understanding and 'yayestel' (working together) for all to enjoy."

—Chief Marilyn Gabriel, Kwantlen First Nation

"Over the past 150 years, our community has done a lot to celebrate our pioneers and early settlers. We have done relatively less over that time to recognize our Indigenous partners.

This 150th anniversary is an opportunity to highlight our shared history, and especially, how the Kwantlen First Nation has been and will continue to be integral to the future growth and identity of the Township of Langley.

This funding creates a legacy for future generations to strengthen our growing relationship with Kwantlen First Nation."

—Eric Woodward, Mayor of the Township of Langley

Associated Links

Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Laura Scaffidi, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]