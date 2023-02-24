NAPIERVILLE, QC, Feb. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, while visiting G.S.P.M. Distribution in Napierville, Quebec, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced federal support for four new projects related to adopting clean technology by agri-businesses in Quebec.

With an investment of up to $2.7 million under the Adoption Stream of the Agricultural Clean Technology (ACT) Program, these initiatives will allow producers to enhance their competitiveness and reduce their carbon footprint.

The projects announced today include:

up to $2 million for Entosystem Inc. in Drummondville to purchase and install state-of-the-art, energy-efficient technologies and equipment to streamline production of insect-based products to be used in animal feed and fertilizer;

up to $194,614 for Ferme Belveau Inc. in Saint-Henri-de-Lévis to replace an oil-filled evaporator with a high-efficiency wood-fired evaporator required to produce maple syrup;

up to $376,860 for 2173-0130 Québec Inc. (Ferme Delorme) in Sainte-Brigide-d'Iberville to install a new grain dryer to assist with field crop production; and

up to $106,944 for Ferme Macna S.E.N.C. in Saint-François-du-lac to install an energy-efficient ventilation system and LED lighting in their dairy barn.

With these new investments, the ACT Program has supported 18 projects in Quebec, representing a total of $6.7 million.

G.S.P.M. Distribution Inc., a leafy green vegetable producer, is one of the businesses that received funding last year under the Program. They received $846,625 to install an indoor vertical hydroponic farming system, which allows them to grow vegetables all year long. Solar panels have replaced oil as an energy source and water management has been improved by collecting rainwater.

The Government of Canada continues to invest in research, development and adoption of clean technology to help the agriculture sector support a low-carbon economy, while feeding a growing population.

Quotes

"Our goal is to help Canadian producers innovate and adopt clean technologies. This new Agricultural Clean Technology Program investment aims to reduce the sector's greenhouse gas emissions and leverage technology to be more resilient to climate change."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Quebec is a leader in the adoption of sustainable agricultural practices. G.S.P.M. Distribution, a local vegetable producer, is helping to reduce emissions from the agricultural sector—and our Government is committed to continually supporting innovations in this area."

- Brenda Shanahan, Member of Parliament for Châteauguay–Lacolle

"Thank you to the Government of Canada for supporting our project. The technology we've implemented helps reduce water consumption by harvesting rainwater, while the use of clean energy helps reduce GHGs to combat climate change. Additionally, automating our processes is helping our company to counter labour shortages over the next few years."

- Sylvain Coallier, President, G.S.P.M. Distribution Inc.

Quick Facts

As part of the Strengthened Climate Plan and the Emissions Reduction Plan , the Government of Canada committed over $1.5 billion to accelerate the agricultural sector's progress on reducing emissions and to remain a global leader in sustainable agriculture. This includes $495.7 million for the Agricultural Clean Technology (ACT) Program.

and the the Government of committed over to accelerate the agricultural sector's progress on reducing emissions and to remain a global leader in sustainable agriculture. This includes for the Agricultural Clean Technology (ACT) Program. In addition to the Adoption Stream, the ACT – Research and Innovation Stream supports pre-market innovation including research, development, demonstration and commercialization of agricultural clean technologies. This stream is currently open for intake.

supports pre-market innovation including research, development, demonstration and commercialization of agricultural clean technologies. This stream is currently open for intake. Projects and final funding are subject to negotiation of a contribution agreement.

Through the recently expanded ACT Program, it is anticipated that greenhouse gas emissions will be reduced by up to 0.8 megaton each year as a result of fuel switching and decreased fuel consumption.

Associated Links

