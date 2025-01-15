The festival will take place in Jonquière from January 30 to February 9

SAGUENAY, QC, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The 41st Saguenay en Neige will take place from January 30 to February 9, 2025. Once again this year, it will feature unique outdoor activities and entertainment for the whole family, with numerous artists, sculptors and musicians, among others.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced a $36,300 investment in the Saguenay en Neige festival.

This funding was made through the Local Festivals component of the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program. It will allow people from the region and visitors to take part in many winter activities free of charge.

Quotes

"Saguenay en Neige is a great opportunity to take part in fun winter activities with your family, enjoy musical performances and discover artists from the region. This is a can't-miss event for fans of snow sculptures. We're pleased to support an outdoor festival of this quality. I hope everyone enjoys the festivities!

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"We would like to thank the Government of Canada for once again helping us provide 11 days of winter fun and festivities in our beautiful region this year. As the new Executive Director of Saguenay en Neige, it is a pleasure to support a project that helps people discover talented artists and sculptors who bring our unique festival to life. After more than 40 years, the festival is proud to remain a must-see event where young and old alike celebrate winter with such incredible community spirit!"

—Marie-Michelle Hovington, Executive Director, Saguenay en Neige

Quick Facts

The Local Festivals component of Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program provides funding to local groups for recurring festivals that showcase the work of local artists, artisans and heritage performers.

The 41st Saguenay en Neige lineup includes ice sculpting demonstrations and musical performances. The activities will showcase the talent of 423 local artists. The festival team will have 82 volunteers and is expecting 130,000 visitors.

Saguenay en Neige has created a winter wonderland for young and old alike called le Village de Monsieur Flacon, where families can enter a world of giant toys inspired by childhood imagery, created by a team of professional sculptors. The village also includes a giant slide, an entertainment team and snow sculpture competitions. Many other activities are offered inside the Nikitoutagan Pavilion, including musical performances and magic shows.

Associated Links

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

