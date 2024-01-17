From February 1 to 11, a snow sculptures exhibition and family activities will be on the program at Rivière-aux-Sables Park in Jonquière

SAGUENAY, QC, Jan. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Saguenay en Neige celebrates its 40th anniversary. Once again this year, a number of activities are planned for the young and young at heart, including a snow sculptures exhibition.

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, is pleased to announce $37,300 in funding for this can't-miss gathering, taking place February 1 to 11, 2024.

Funding comes from the Local Festivals component of the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program. It will allow people to be able to take part in a number of free activities.

Quotes

"Saguenay en Neige is a can't-miss winter event. Every year, this festival brings everyone together and allows people of all ages to enjoy days of exceptional festivities. Days of pure happiness await you! Happy 40th birthday and may the magic continue."

— The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"For Saguenay en Neige, recognition is the most constructive and authentic feedback. Saguenay en Neige would like to thank Canadian Heritage for its support as one of our major partners. This contribution helps guarantee the popularity of our event and people's feeling that Saguenay en Neige has been their special event for 40 years. This financial support helps ensure 11 days of completely free festivities, activities for families and a magnificent open-air art gallery."

– Christine Basque, Director, Saguenay en Neige

Quick Facts

For its 40th year, Saguenay en Neige will welcome more than 500 artists. Opening night will feature a performance from 2Frères. There will also be a fire performance from Les Fous du Roi, and a fireworks display will light up the sky above the outdoor dance floor. Singer Luce Dufault will close out the festival.

A full activity centre will be set up outdoors for small children, including a show by Ari Cui Cui. There will be snow sports, jumpaï acrobatic trampolining as well as activities for children and adults.

The Local Festivals component of the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program provides funding to local groups for recurring festivals that present the work of local artists, artisans and heritage performers.

