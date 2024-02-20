EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, announced a federal investment of $29,663 to the Arabian Muslim Association through the Security Infrastructure Program (SIP).

This investment will enable the Association to install CCTV, a panic alarm system, access control, security lighting, a window film and a new door at the Al Rashid Mosque, as well as pay for the associated training to operate the new equipment.

Since SIP's inception in 2007, the Government of Canada has invested over $14 million through the program to support over 600 projects for communities at risk of hate-motivated crimes. Funding is available to private not-for-profit organizations linked to a community at risk of being victimized by hate-motivated crime. Approved projects may receive up to 50% of total project costs, to a maximum of $100,000 per project.

Quote(s)

"Our government is committed to ensuring that all Canadians feel safe, no matter their faith. We will keep working with community groups across the country to bolster their security and ensure they can live without fearing for their safety."

- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

"The Security Infrastructure Program at the Al Rashid Mosque is essential to ensure the safety of communities at risk and to make sure they feel at ease when coming to their place of worship. By investing in our security measures, the Al Rashid Mosque can maintain its full functionality and actively engage in preventive maintenance to enhance the performance of our security systems on a daily basis.

Securing funding and contributions to improve our security measures is important to safeguard our property and provide peace of mind. Regrettably, many existing systems fall short of meeting our specific requirements, often operating at a basic or entry-level security standard. In light of the escalating issue of Islamophobia, there is a pressing need to access funding for the implementation of strong security measures. The Al Rashid Mosque, along with Muslims across Canada, extensively utilizes places of worship for prayers and community services throughout the day and night. As both the needs and technological landscape evolve, having an accessible program like this is crucial to adapting to these changes and ensuring continued security."

- Maryam Lary, Communications Coordinator, Al Rashid Mosque Admin Team

Quick Facts

The Security Infrastructure Program is designed to help communities at risk of hate-motivated crime improve their security infrastructure, which will help make Canada safer for all Canadians.

safer for all Canadians. Interested organizations representing places of worship, provincially and territorially recognized private educational institutions, community centres and shelters serving victims of gender-based violence can apply through Public Safety Canada's website.

Organizations who become victim of a significant and direct hate-motivated crime against their facility may now qualify for the new Severe Hate-Motivated Incident Support (SHMIS), a prioritized process to receive SIP funding that is accessible outside the regular annual Call for Applications period.

Associated Links

For further information: Contacts: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Media Relations: Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]