Investment will also support the next generation of researchers and promote science literacy

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - From idea to lab, from discovery to application, Canada's science and research sector is an interconnected network of researchers, businesses, academic institutions and non-profits across the country that all contribute to delivering the solutions that improve Canadians' lives every day.

Independent, non-profit science and research organizations are an important part of this landscape, filling gaps in research areas that are a priority to Canadians. That is why today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, announced support for 24 third-party science and research organizations under the new Strategic Science Fund (SSF).

Recipients were selected through a new competitive, merit-based and transparent process, informed by the advice of an independent expert review panel. Today's recipients are conducting internationally competitive, cutting-edge research on topics like health care and quantum computing and translating that research and knowledge into action in important areas that will improve the health, economic and social well-being of Canadians now and in the future.

These organizations also contribute to Canada's research ecosystem by developing, attracting and retaining the best minds in Canada, and by supporting researchers at all stages of their careers. Today's investment will help make science more accessible to young Canadians, while providing students and new graduates with training and job opportunities.

Quotes

"Our government is proud to announce the inaugural recipients of funding under the new Strategic Science Fund. With this investment, we are supporting organizations working in a multitude of areas including the development of novel cancer treatments, climate change, reconciliation and Indigenous-led science, and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing, as well as organizations that are inspiring the next generation of scientists and researchers. Congratulations to all of today's recipients."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Health research plays a critical role in improving our health and social well-being. The Strategic Science Fund will deliver leading-edge research, train the next generation of scientists, and help transform health knowledge into direct actions to improve health outcomes for Canadians. Our government is proud to support these organizations whose work will continue to build a healthcare system that is modern, resilient, and responsive to the needs of healthcare workers and patients."

– The Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health

Quick facts

The creation of the SSF was announced in Budget 2019 as a way to make federal investments in third-party science and research more effective by assessing applicants using a framework of principles for allocating federal funding.

The SSF is in line with the findings of Canada's Fundamental Science Review, which outlined a comprehensive agenda to strengthen the foundations of third-party research in Canada .

Fundamental Science Review, which outlined a comprehensive agenda to strengthen the foundations of third-party research in . The next call for applications to the SSF is scheduled to take place in 2026. Funding from the current competition will be disbursed from April 2024 to March 2029 , pending finalization of contribution agreements.

List of recipients: Strategic Science Fund

