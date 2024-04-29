Up to $1 million to develop a resource hub to support health care professionals in providing palliative care to children and families.

OTTAWA, ON, April 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Everyone in Canada deserve access to the care they need, when they need it most, including children and youth. Palliative care helps improve the quality of life, comfort, and resilience of seriously ill patients and their families, and is a critical part of Canada's health care system.

Today, the Honourable David McGuinty, Member of Parliament for Ottawa South, on behalf of the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, announced up to $1 million in funding over three years to Roger Neilson Children's Hospice for their project to enhance access to pediatric palliative care across Canada. The development of a centralized hub of resources for health care organizations, professionals, and their communities, will build capacity in the system to provide care and support that is focused on the unique needs of children and youth diagnosed with serious illnesses, and their families, in their location of choice.

The federal government's Action Plan on Palliative Care aims to improve quality of life for people living with serious illness, enhance access to palliative care, and improve quality of care and health care system performance. The project with Roger Neilson Children's Hospice supports the goals of the Action Plan by fostering improved access to palliative care for the underserved population of children and their families through measures such as sharing knowledge with caregivers, therapists, and other healthcare professionals, and fostering systems of support for families within the community.

We will continue to work collaboratively with provinces and territories, organizations, people living with serious illness, caregivers, and communities to improve the quality and availability of palliative care for everyone in Canada, including those who are most vulnerable.

"A diagnosis of a serious illness for a child can be incredibly difficult and has significant impacts on the child, as well as their family members and other key supports. Having access to appropriate, compassionate palliative care to support these patients, families, and communities is important. Our government is pleased to support Roger Neilson Children's Hospice by funding their project which will help provide access to palliative care resources and support for children and youth living with serious illness and their families."

The Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health

The Honourable Mark Holland

Minister of Health

"Roger Neilson Children's Hospice has supported children and their families for 18 years. Increasing access to children's palliative care will help patients and their families receive the care and resources they need through difficult times. The Government of Canada will continue to support palliative care projects to ensure everyone in Canada has access to the care they need."

The Honourable David McGuinty, Member of Parliament for Ottawa South

The Honourable David McGuinty

Member of Parliament for Ottawa South

"We are thrilled and tremendously appreciative of this support from the Government of Canada, knowing that it will enrich young lives, no matter how short, and ease an extremely difficult journey for families. We believe every child and every family should have access to compassionate and professional pediatric palliative care, regardless of their location."

Megan Wright, Executive Director Roger Neilson Children's Hospice, Director Palliative Care CHEO

Megan Wright

Executive Director Roger Neilson Children's Hospice

Director Palliative Care CHEO

Quick Facts

Budget 2023 confirmed the Government's commitment to an increase in health care funding of close to $200 billion over 10 years, including $46.2 billion in new funding for provinces and territories to improve access to health care for Canadians.

over 10 years, including in new funding for provinces and territories to improve access to health care for Canadians. Budget 2021 provided a $29.8 million over six years to advance the Government's Action Plan on Palliative Care and help build a better foundation for coordinated action on long-term and supportive care needs, including efforts to improve access to palliative care.

over six years to advance the Government's Action Plan on Palliative Care and help build a better foundation for coordinated action on long-term and supportive care needs, including efforts to improve access to palliative care. Between 2019 and 2021, the federal government provided $24 million in funding for palliative care initiatives under the Action Plan.

in funding for palliative care initiatives under the Action Plan. In 2019, Health Canada released a multi-year Action Plan on Palliative Care to tackle issues identified during the Framework's development that fall under federal roles and responsibilities.

In 2018, the federal government developed, through broad consultation, the Framework on Palliative Care in Canada . It offers a guideline for all palliative care stakeholders to work toward the shared vision of "all Canadians with serious illness living well until the end of life."

. It offers a guideline for all palliative care stakeholders to work toward the shared vision of "all Canadians with serious illness living well until the end of life." Budget 2017 committed funding of $11 billion over 10 years to provinces and territories for home and community care, including palliative care. The majority of provinces and territories included palliative care as part of their action plans.

