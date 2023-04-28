TORONTO, April 28, 2023 /CNW/ - There are more than 1,000 brain diseases and disorders: Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, epilepsy and brain cancer, to name a few. Together, they represent one of the most pressing health challenges in Canada and across the world. The Government of Canada recognizes the importance of supporting the neuroscience community and its role in improving Canadians' brain health.

Today, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, Jean Yip, Member of Parliament for Scarborough—Agincourt and Julie Dzerowicz, Member of Parliament for Davenport, announced two grants being awarded to Dr. Sean Dukelow of the University of Calgary and Dr. Trevor Pugh of the University Health Network - Princess Margaret Cancer Centre. This funding is made possible through Health Canada's Canada Brain Research Fund (CBRF) Program, which has to date committed an overall federal investment of $200 million to Brain Canada Foundation Brain Canada in support of brain health discoveries.

Awarded through Brain Canada's 2021 Platform Support Grants Program, these projects are supported by Health Canada and matched funding from Brain Canada's sponsors, donors and partners. Projects will improve health outcomes for Canadians by advancing knowledge of the brain, for example, by expanding diversity and representation in patient recruitment for clinical trials and develop a facility dedicated to making single-cell genomics technology, which helps to understand the inner workings of cells, available to brain researchers.

"Supporting the neuroscience community and brain research plays a critical role in increasing our understanding of brain health conditions. By investing in projects like these, we are supporting innovation in neurotechnology leading to tangible advancements supporting brain health in Canada to improve health outcomes for patients."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Health

"Better research means better brain health for all. The work of Dr. Dukelow and Dr. Pugh will play an important role in advancing our knowledge of the brain, including by improving diversity and representation in clinical trials."

Jean Yip

Member of Parliament for Scarborough-Agincourt

"In Davenport and across Canada, we all know someone who has either been affected by brain disease or is dealing with a family member suffering from its devastating effects. That's why funding for innovative brain research helping to improve health outcomes for people living with brain health issues and creating a better quality of life for them and their families is so important."

Julie Dzerowicz

Member of Parliament for Davenport

"Platform funding programs play a crucial role in enabling innovation and interdisciplinary collaboration in Canada and on an international level. This is part of what makes Brain Canada an essential component of the brain research ecosystem in this country, we enable transformative platforms, which are essential to addressing the evolving needs of research."

Dr. Viviane Poupon

Brain Canada President and Chief Executive Officer

Through Budgets 2011, 2016, 2019 and a subsequent funding renewal in 2021, the Government of Canada has committed a total of $200 million for Brain Canada through the CBRF Program, to support Canadian neuroscience research with the greatest potential to lead to scientific discoveries that advance therapies and approaches to better understand the brain and brain health. Brain Canada , the sole recipient of this contribution program, works in partnership with a range of donors from across the private, public and charitable sectors to provide competitively awarded funding for research across Canada.

for through the CBRF Program, to support Canadian neuroscience research with the greatest potential to lead to scientific discoveries that advance therapies and approaches to better understand the brain and brain health. , the sole recipient of this contribution program, works in partnership with a range of donors from across the private, public and charitable sectors to provide competitively awarded funding for research across Canada. Brain Canada shapes its research priorities by engaging with the neuroscience community and bringing research stakeholders together to discuss and advance key brain health issues and opportunities in the health sector. Its signature programs, which include team, platform and capacity building awards, are designed to fill gaps identified by stakeholders for increasing research capacity and strategically advancing the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of brain health disorders.

