Today, the Honourable Jim Carr, on behalf of the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, announced more than $3.18 million in top-up funding for Women Entrepreneurship Strategy (WES) Ecosystem Fund recipients in the Prairies. This investment, provided through Western Economic Diversification Canada, is in addition to the $12.3 million in WES funding previously provided to these organizations.

The top-up funding aims to support women entrepreneurs in the Prairies to navigate this pandemic and continue to grow their businesses. Funding will support coaching, mentorship and networking opportunities. It will also support women-owned businesses continue to start up, scale-up and access new markets as Canada recovers.

Supporting women entrepreneurs through a collaborative ecosystem

As part of this announcement, the Honourable Jim Carr shared remarks at a virtual event in Winnipeg hosted by the Women's Enterprise Centre of Manitoba. He spoke about this government's commitment to supporting women entrepreneurs, and why that is more important than ever as we get through this pandemic and into the economic recovery.

Quotes

"Women entrepreneurs and women-owned businesses are facing unique challenges. In response to these challenges, our Government is providing critical investments so women-led businesses can continue contributing to Canada's economic future. Women entrepreneurs want to continue building their businesses, and we will be there to help them build back better."

- The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade

"Western Canadian women entrepreneurs make incredible contributions to our economy and communities every single day. Funding announced today will help women entrepreneurs across the Prairies by providing mentoring, training and coaching to help navigate the ongoing challenges associated with COVID-19 and grow their business. With support from the Government of Canada, women-led businesses will emerge stronger than ever."

- The Honourable Jim Carr, Special Advisor for the Prairies

"We are so glad to have the ability to extend our Regional Relief and Recovery Fund lending to a greater number of women entrepreneurs struggling to recover and remake their businesses during this difficult time. The determination and fortitude of these women is inspiring and the fact that we can provide these additional resources to support their efforts is greatly appreciated."

- Sandra Altner, CEO, Women's Enterprise Centre of Manitoba

Quick Facts

In Canada's Speech from the Throne, COVID-19 Economic Response Plan, and the Fall Economic Statement 2020, the Government of Canada reiterated its commitment to supporting women entrepreneurs in getting through the COVID-19 crisis, through various measures including accelerating the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy.

Speech from the Throne, COVID-19 Economic Response Plan, and the Fall Economic Statement 2020, the Government of reiterated its commitment to supporting women entrepreneurs in getting through the COVID-19 crisis, through various measures including accelerating the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy. An overall investment of nearly $5 billion in the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy reinforces the Government of Canada's commitment to increasing access to financing, talent, networks and expertise that women-owned businesses need to start up, scale up and access new markets.

in the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy reinforces the Government of commitment to increasing access to financing, talent, networks and expertise that women-owned businesses need to start up, scale up and access new markets. The regional development agencies are delivering on the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy across Canada . In the West, Western Economic Diversification Canada invested close to $38 million to support 120 businesses and organizations through the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy.

. In the West, Western Economic Diversification Canada invested close to to support 120 businesses and organizations through the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy. In May 2020 , an additional $15 million in national funding was made available for Women Entrepreneurship Strategy (WES) Ecosystem Fund recipients to provide timely support and advice to women entrepreneurs facing hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Associated links

PROGRAM OVERVIEW

In Budget 2018, the Government of Canada allocated $85 million nationally to the Women Entrepreneurship (WES) Ecosystem Fund to strengthen capacity within the entrepreneurship ecosystem and close gaps in service for women entrepreneurs.





allocated nationally to the Women Entrepreneurship (WES) Ecosystem Fund to strengthen capacity within the entrepreneurship ecosystem and close gaps in service for women entrepreneurs. Through the WES Ecosystem Fund, over 50 projects were funded nationally. These projects are led by not-for-profit organizations and take into account diverse and under-represented women. Recipients received funds through a non-repayable contribution agreement.





Funding was available through two streams, a national and regional stream. The national stream funded projects that were national or multi-regional in scope, whereas the regional stream was allocated to fund projects delivered in one region.





Since 2019, Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) has invested over $20.8 million to support 18 projects through the regional stream and over $2.2 million to support one project through the national stream of the program. This represents a total investment of approximately $23.0 million for 19 projects through the WES Ecosystem Fund.





to support 18 projects through the regional stream and over to support one project through the national stream of the program. This represents a total investment of approximately for 19 projects through the WES Ecosystem Fund. In May 2020 , an additional $15 million in national funding was made available for WES Ecosystem Fund recipients across the country to provide timely support and advice to women entrepreneurs facing hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





, an additional in national funding was made available for WES Ecosystem Fund recipients across the country to provide timely support and advice to women entrepreneurs facing hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. WD is delivering over $3.18 million of this top-up funding to 10 WES Ecosystem Fund recipients in Alberta , Manitoba and Saskatchewan .

PROJECT DETAILS

Through the WES Ecosystem Fund top-up, the following 10 recipients from across the Prairie provinces will receive funding:

National Stream:

Women's Enterprise Organizations of Canada (submitted by the Women's Enterprise Centre of Manitoba ): $500,000 to host a virtual symposium, conduct a national survey on the impacts of COVID-19 to women-led businesses and implement new training or tools based on survey findings. Funding is in addition to $2,254,000 previously announced to establish a national headquarters for Women's Enterprise Organizations of Canada to deliver focused, business-growth services to Canadian women entrepreneurs. Total funding: $2,754,000 .

Regional Stream

Alberta

Alberta Women Entrepreneurs Association (AWE): $550,000 to provide specialized business advisory services, mentoring, training and other resources to assist women-owned or led businesses recover from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Funding is in addition to $1,140,000 to help AWE launch a new digital business training program for women entrepreneurs. Total funding: $1,690,000 .





to provide specialized business advisory services, mentoring, training and other resources to assist women-owned or led businesses recover from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Funding is in addition to to help AWE launch a new digital business training program for women entrepreneurs. Total funding: . Community Futures Central Alberta: $107,980 to migrate training to virtual platforms and to support childcare services once in-person training can safely be facilitated. Funding is in addition to $183,300 to create an Indigenous entrepreneurship program to be delivered in rural and remote areas of central Alberta . Total funding: $291,280 .





to migrate training to virtual platforms and to support childcare services once in-person training can safely be facilitated. Funding is in addition to to create an Indigenous entrepreneurship program to be delivered in rural and remote areas of central . Total funding: . Community Futures Lloydminster and Region Development Corp.: $335,000 to provide specialized business advisory services, mentoring, training and other resources to assist women-owned or led businesses in the Lloydminster area recover from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Funding is in addition to $1,096,000 to create an incubator space to promote entrepreneurship to underrepresented women in remote northeast Alberta and northwest Saskatchewan . Total funding: $1,431,000 .





to provide specialized business advisory services, mentoring, training and other resources to assist women-owned or led businesses in the area recover from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Funding is in addition to to create an incubator space to promote entrepreneurship to underrepresented women in remote northeast and northwest . Total funding: . Momentum Community Economic Development Society : $300,000 to enhance an online curriculum and add additional remote coaching resources that can be accessed safely, without the need for in-person interactions. Funding is in addition to $1,373,379 to deliver the Woman in Business by Design program which provides business development training to women in the Calgary region. Total funding: $1,673,379 .

Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan Food Industry Development Centre Inc.: $245,000 to help women-owned agriculture businesses lower processing costs and respond to changing regulations in the food industry due to COVID-19. Funding is in addition to $1,000,000 to support women entrepreneurs in the food processing sector with business development services such as mentorship, coaching and training. Total funding: $1,245,000 .





to help women-owned agriculture businesses lower processing costs and respond to changing regulations in the food industry due to COVID-19. Funding is in addition to to support women entrepreneurs in the food processing sector with business development services such as mentorship, coaching and training. Total funding: . Saskatoon Open Door Society Inc.: $250,435 to deliver virtual training and to help immigrant women better access and use online platforms to market and sell their products. Funding is in addition to $999,219 to support the creation of a business incubator and start-up business training for newcomer and recent immigrant women entrepreneurs. Total funding: $1,249,654 .





to deliver virtual training and to help immigrant women better access and use online platforms to market and sell their products. Funding is in addition to to support the creation of a business incubator and start-up business training for newcomer and recent immigrant women entrepreneurs. Total funding: . Women Entrepreneurs of Saskatchewan Inc.: $350,000 to provide business advisory services, training and mentorship to women-led businesses to help them implement new safety requirements and recover from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Funding is in addition to $1,560,000 to develop and deliver The Exchange, a program designed to help existing women-owned businesses in Saskatchewan scale-up. Total funding: $1,910,000 .

Manitoba

Community Futures Parkland Inc.: $199,000 to help women-owned businesses in rural and northern Manitoba move their business online. Support will include mentorship, training and an incubation program to help women-owned businesses adapt marketing, sales and distribution channels to better enable online sales. Funding is in addition to $1,215,500 to establish rural business hubs that provide resources and training to close service gaps for women entrepreneurs based in rural and northern areas of Manitoba . Total funding: $1,414,500 .





to help women-owned businesses in rural and northern move their business online. Support will include mentorship, training and an incubation program to help women-owned businesses adapt marketing, sales and distribution channels to better enable online sales. Funding is in addition to to establish rural business hubs that provide resources and training to close service gaps for women entrepreneurs based in rural and northern areas of . Total funding: . Women's Enterprise Centre of Manitoba : $352,567 to provide specialized business advisory services, mentorship, training and resources to women entrepreneurs in rural Manitoba . Funding is in addition to $1,513,900 to improve the competitiveness of women entrepreneurs impacted by geographical location, culture and sector representation. Total funding: $1,866,467 .

