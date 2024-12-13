The university's Canadian Reconciliation Barometer Project aims to encourage understanding and healing between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities.

WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is dedicated to supporting initiatives that promote understanding and dialogue between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities across the country. This is a crucial step on our shared path toward reconciliation.

Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and Special Advisor for Water, and Member of Parliament (Winnipeg South), announced an investment of more than $206,000 for the Canadian Reconciliation Barometer Project at the University of Manitoba. He made the announcement at the university on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

The Canadian Reconciliation Barometer Project was started in 2015 and is led by Indigenous and non-Indigenous scholars and researchers from across Canada. It aims to monitor the evolution of our understanding of reconciliation and assess our progress through an online survey.

This new funding will support this project's ongoing efforts, including the creation of an advisory council of Elders and Traditional Knowledge Keepers, the building of community relationships across Canada, and the development of learning materials to help educate Canadians about progress towards reconciliation. This initiative is funded through the Canada History Fund, which encourages Canadians to learn more about Canada's history, stories, people and systems of government.

Quotes

"Our government's support for the Canadian Reconciliation Barometer Project illustrates our commitment to continuing the essential reconciliation process between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people. This new funding will help bolster efforts to deepen our understanding of the reconciliation process. Although we have made progress on our shared path so far, we still have much to do.''

-The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Associated Links

Canada History Fund

The Canadian Reconciliation Barometer Project

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Charles Thibault-Béland, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canadian Heritage, 1-819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]