OTTAWA, ON, March 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Family and gender-based violence can have devastating impacts on the physical and mental health of survivors, and lasting consequences for families, individuals, communities and society as a whole. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting all survivors of family violence and safeguarding the health and safety of those at risk, including youth and 2SLGBTQI+ communities.

Today, the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced over $1.6 million for four projects that aim to prevent and address violence against 2SLGBTQI+ youth by working directly with young people and their families, as well as with professionals and service providers.

Trent University is receiving $403,741 over three years to develop and evaluate an interactive curriculum that addresses gender stereotypes and related harmful behaviours. The project will reach up to 600 parents, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and educators, both online and in-person at Peterborough , Oshawa and Belleville region locations in Ontario . The overall aim of the project is to promote healthy environments for 2SLGBTQI+ children and youth by reducing the associated prejudices and harms they can encounter within families and communities.

Quotes

"Everyone deserves to live a life safe and free from violence, but that isn't the reality for many. We know that the stress and isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic further increased the risk of family and gender-based violence for 2SLGBTQI+ youth in particular. The projects announced today will support parents and caregivers in developing and maintaining healthy and safe relationships with their 2SLGBTQI+ children and youth. We are committed to reducing the impacts of family and gender-based violence, providing safeguards and support for those who need it, and creating more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Ya'ara Saks

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"Addressing family and gender-based violence is a top priority for our government. It is equally important to expand awareness of the ways violence is increasingly prevalent in underrepresented communities like the 2SLGBTQI+ community. This funding announced today will support 2SLGBTQI+ youth who are at risk of violence and provide preventative resources that support them, their parents, caregivers, and communities. These intervention programs will provide the necessary tools to reduce the impacts of family and gender-based violence and strengthen the safety of 2SLGBTQI+ youth across Canada."

The Honourable Marci Ien

Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Youth

Quick Facts

Stigma from family, communities and intimate partners contributes to the increased burden of family violence on 2SLGBTQI+ people.

Data from the Survey of Safety in Public and Private Spaces indicates that people with a sexual orientation other than heterosexual were more likely to report experiencing abuse during childhood, compared to heterosexual people.

The 2019 Canadian Trans and Non-binary Youth Health Survey of 1,519 youth ages 14-25 found that nearly one quarter of youth did not often feel safe in their own home and 1 in 10 youth experienced physical violence by a family member in the past year.

The Government of Canada is committed to advancing rights and equality for Two-Spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and additional sexually and gender diverse (2SLGBTQI+) people in Canada through the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan, which was announced over a year ago on August 28, 2022 .

