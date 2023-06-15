Funding will support those who have experienced, are experiencing, or are at-risk of experiencing violence.

SHERBROOKE, QC, June 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Elder abuse can have serious health and psychosocial consequences, including premature mortality, poor physical and mental health, diminished quality of life, and increased rates of emergency services use, hospitalization, and nursing home placement. These issues touch families in all parts of Canada, and include many forms of physical, financial and emotional abuse, as well as neglect.

Today, on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced nearly $735,000 in funding for the Université de Sherbrooke for a project delivering online educational programs for senior caregivers, community organization workers, and volunteers.

The project will help to improve the identification and reporting of elder abuse, as well as enhance the supports available to caregivers to ensure their overall well-being and the one of those they are taking care of. It will include a tool for community workers and volunteers to manage suspected cases of elder abuse.

The Government of Canada will continue to take action to prevent elder abuse, support survivors, and break the cycle of violence in families and communities from coast to coast to coast.

"Elder abuse can have devastating, long-lasting impacts on older adults, including mental health consequences like post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, and depression. By empowering caregivers with specialized bilingual training, support programs, and facilitating access to mental health services, we can address and prevent future abuse, and create a safer environment for older people to better protect themselves."

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"Caregivers play an invaluable role in the lives of our seniors by providing essential care, compassion, and support. Today, on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, as we announce funding to address and prevent elder abuse in Canada, we emphasize the importance of caregivers in this mission. Investing in comprehensive training and support programs ensures a brighter future where every senior receives the care, respect, and security they deserve."

Élisabeth Brière

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"This funding will enable the Research Chair on Elder Abuse to implement an innovative program designed to support people in caregiving situations nationwide. This online, bilingual tool will enable community organizations to identify and seek help for elder abuse, and consolidate their procedures and partnerships, allowing them to respond proactively to elder abuse situations. This generous funding will also help validate the program through 16 community organizations and over 240 caregivers across Quebec, to help further refine it and ensure its effectiveness."

Mélanie Couture

Professor, Faculty of Letters and Humanities at the Université de Sherbrooke and Research Chair on Mistreatment of Older Adults

If you, or someone you know, are affected by family violence or want to learn more about the issue, PHAC's website has information that can help you be safe or be part of the solution. You can also find resources and services in your area.

Loneliness and depression increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. These factors can increase an individual's susceptibility to elder abuse. Elder abuse cases are expected to increase substantially over the next two decades in proportion with projected older adult population growth.

June 15 th is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, an international day to acknowledge the significance of abuse and neglect against older adults as a public health and human rights issue.

