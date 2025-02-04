Government of Canada supports organizations driving innovation in the housing sector
Feb 04, 2025, 12:06 ET
SAULT STE. MARIE, ON, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the federal government announced funding of nearly $14.8 million to help support the predevelopment process of nine indigenous housing projects by Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services (OAHS) over a three-year period.
This follows the Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith's, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, January 26 announcement of $118,750 in loans and $96,277,828 in contribution through the Affordable Housing Innovation Fund that will support seven innovative organizations to build more than 3,600 new units across Ontario, including this pre-development funding to OAHS.
This project aims to tackle the housing crisis among urban Indigenous communities. Its approach centers on the concept of "For Indigenous, by Indigenous" ensuring that Indigenous communities have a direct say in the type of housing and building design, including the necessary amenities to support tenants.
It incorporates both financial and social innovation to drive meaningful change. Financial innovation ensures upfront funding needed to launch multiple projects at once, rather than sequentially, and overcoming challenges to hire key professionals like architects and project managers. Social innovation includes providing training for Indigenous employees in project planning, integrating Indigenous design elements, and ensuring the housing is meeting the needs of urban Indigenous communities.
The Affordable Housing Innovation Fund supports new ideas that drive change and disrupt the industry, including designs and approaches that will evolve the affordable housing sector and create the next generation of housing in Canada.
Quotes:
"Our government is committed to rethinking the way we approach affordable housing solutions. This investment of over $14.8 million through the Affordable Housing Innovation Fund is a testament to this commitment. It will not only enable the creation of new homes across Canada, but more importantly, it will drive the discovery of new solutions in the housing industry. We believe that these innovative approaches will not only transform the housing landscape but also create lasting impacts for families and communities across the nation." – Terry Sheehan, Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie
"On behalf of the OAHS, chi miigwetch to the Government of Canada and CMHC for this vital investment in Indigenous housing. This $14.8 million in funding strengthens OAHS's ability to provide safe, affordable, and culturally appropriate housing for Indigenous people across Ontario. Addressing the housing crisis requires strong partnerships between Indigenous organizations and all levels of government, and we are committed to working together to create lasting solutions for Indigenous communities across the province"- Armand Jourdain Sr., OAHS Board Director & President of the Ontario Federation of Indigenous Friendship Centres (OFIFC)
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
