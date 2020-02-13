Government of Canada supports new pilot risk management tool for pork producers

WINNIPEG, Feb. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced today the development of a risk management strategy being undertaken by the Manitoba Pork Council for pork producers to recover from the devastation caused by potential outbreaks of diseases, such as porcine epidemic diarrhea.

The Manitoba Pork Council will receive an investment of $482,158 towards a 2-year project that aims to create an effective, affordable, and self-sustainable risk management program, that responds to periods of financial instability in the Manitoba hog industry. This could also include measures to assist producers with costs associated with cleaning and disinfection, so the producer is able to recover as quickly as possible.

It follows on the success of provincial poultry sectors in Canada that have established a reciprocal insurance system to guard against the impacts of Avian Influenza and other diseases.

While still at the early stages of development, if successful, the risk management strategy could expand to incorporate pork sectors in other provinces, with the understanding that the bigger the pool of participants, the more affordable it would be to individual producers.

Canada is a world leader of pork production and the Government stands shoulder-to-shoulder with its pork farmers. The Government is fully engaged in maintaining the stability of our pork farmers, evidenced by the many measures being taken to prevent African swine fever from entering Canada.

Quotes

"Producers need to know that they have the tools and supports available to them if the worst happens. I'm excited by the potential of this project, not just for Manitoba, but for the pork sector across Canada. Our Government is working closely with the sector on many measures that deal with disease outbreaks before, during and after they occur."

- Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Manitoba Pork thanks the federal government for their support of this project, so that we can develop some private sector solutions to mitigate the economic impact of diseases and market fluctuations. We will ensure that the project results will have application to all pork producers in Canada. The poultry sector has lead the way in developing risk management tools for specific diseases that affect their sector. We hope to build upon those initiatives to create insurance products for the pork sector."

- George Matheson, Chair, Manitoba Pork Council

Quick Facts

The project is funded under the AgriRisk Initiatives (ARI), a five-year program under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership that supports the development of new risk management tools. The Research and Development stream prioritizes projects involving new financial tools which allow producers to manage a defined business risk.

Manitoba Pork Council's mission is to foster the sustainability and prosperity of the hog sector for the good of pork producers and all Manitobans.

The Canadian Agricultural Partnership is a five-year, $3-billion investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen the agriculture and agri-food sector. The Partnership includes programs and activities to enhance the competitiveness of the sector through research, science and innovation.

Associated Links

Follow us on Twitter: @AAFC_Canada

Like us on Facebook: CanadianAgriculture

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

For further information: Oliver Anderson, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected], 613-462-4327; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]

Related Links

www.agr.gc.ca

