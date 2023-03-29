OTTAWA, ON, March 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced federal support for 45 new projects related to adopting more efficient grain drying technology by farmers across Canada

With this investment of up to more than $22.2 million through the Agricultural Clean Technology Program – Adoption Stream, the Program has now supported 99 grain dryer projects across the country, representing a total of more than $37.1 million.

With $50 million set aside for the purchase and installation of more efficient grain dryers and $10 million set aside for fuel switching initiatives, this program is already helping hundreds of farmers to adopt clean technologies that will power their farms with cleaner energy.

For example, Geerts Farms Ltd., a 26,000-acre family operated producer of canola, wheat and oats in Kamsack, Saskatchewan, is receiving up to $2 million to purchase and install a new grain dryer and biomass boiler that is powered by locally sourced wood waste. As a result, the use of propane in the drying process will be eliminated completely.

The Government of Canada continues to invest in research, development and adoption of clean technology to help the agriculture sector support a low-carbon economy, while feeding a growing population.

"Our goal is to help the Canadian agricultural sector innovate and adopt clean technologies. This investment in more efficient grain drying technology will help to reduce the sector's greenhouse gas emissions and leverage technology to be more resilient to climate change."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

As part of the Strengthened Climate Plan and the Emissions Reduction Plan , the Government of Canada has committed over $1.5 billion to accelerate the agricultural sector's progress on reducing emissions and to remain a global leader in sustainable agriculture. This includes $495.7 million for the Agricultural Clean Technology (ACT) Program.

As of March 29, 2023 , 248 projects under the ACT Program have been announced, totalling up to more than $95 million .

, 248 projects under the ACT Program have been announced, totalling up to more than . Through the recently expanded ACT Program, it is anticipated that greenhouse gas emissions will be reduced by up to 0.8 megaton each year as a result of fuel switching and decreased fuel consumption.

