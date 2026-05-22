MONCTON, NB, May 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Member of Parliament (Moncton–Dieppe), on behalf of the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, announced a $10 million investment through the Youth Mental Health Fund (YMHF) to help Integrated Youth Services (IYS) in New Brunswick help more youth facing barriers to mental health care, such as long wait times and a lack of culturally responsive supports.

This investment is enabling the Canadian Mental Health Association of New Brunswick, who operates the IYS network in the province, to expand its network by developing mobile and virtual services to reach youth across the province, particularly in rural and remote communities; strengthening clinical capacity across existing and planned hubs; and creating new access pathways for youth facing gaps in mental health care, including newcomers, 2SLGBTQIA+ youth, and youth with neurodevelopmental and eating disorders.

This initiative, guided by ongoing consultation with youth and families, will also help ensure youth can access help when and where they need it. It will contribute to strengthening connections among open and planned hubs, other community partners, and to IYS networks across the country.

Quotes

"Whether it's finding a job, succeeding in school, treating substance use, or managing a mental illness, Integrated Youth Services help youth find the supports they need without having to start over. Now, with the additional support announced through the Youth Mental Health Fund, even more youth in New Brunswick will be able to access timely, integrated care that meets them where they are at."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

"Let's give young people the best opportunity to thrive by supporting their mental health and opening more doors to connection, and care. This investment will strengthen the Integrated Youth Services network by making mobile and virtual mental health services available to youth across New Brunswick."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor

Member of Parliament (Moncton–Dieppe)

"It's important for communities to come together to improve the lives of all our youth in New Brunswick. When we work together, amazing things can happen, and our integrated youth wellness hubs are a great example of that."

The Honourable Robert McKee

Justice Minister and Minister responsible for Addictions and Mental Health Services, New Brunswick

"This investment represents an important step forward in strengthening and expanding the Integrated Youth Services (IYS) network across New Brunswick to improve equitable access to timely, youth-centered, and culturally safe mental health and wellness supports across the province. Through mobile, virtual, and integrated services designed with youth and families--not just for them--we are building a more connected system of care. Informed by lived and living experience, this work is grounded in collaboration with youth, families, Indigenous communities, and partners across New Brunswick to reflect the diverse realities young people face."

Kristen Barnes

Director, New Brunswick Integrated Youth Services

Quick facts

The Youth Mental Health Fund, launched in November 2024, is Canada's largest investment in youth mental health, at $500 million in funding over five years. To date, funding has supported six major Integrated Youth Services (IYS) agreements across the country, in addition to more than 20 community-based initiatives, and the development of youth-specific clinical guidelines on problematic gambling and eating disorders.

and eating disorders. IYS brings together a broad range of supports, including mental health, substance use services, primary care, education, employment, and housing, under one roof. IYS is evidence-based and emphasizes early intervention, seamless transition between services and culturally appropriate care.

New Brunswick-IYS is establishing a connected network of six IYS hubs across New Brunswick to help youth access timely, youth-centered, and integrated supports closer to home. Hubs are currently operating in Moncton, Saint John, and the Acadian Peninsula, with new hubs being established in Neqotkuk, Elsipogtog, and Fredericton.

Across Canada, 125 IYS hubs, with about 50 more in development, are helping youth and families get timely mental health support, without long waits or referral delays.

Associated Links

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Contacts: Alexandre Bergeron, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Health, [email protected]; Media Relations: Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]