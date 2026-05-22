MONCTON, NB, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Member of Parliament for Moncton--Dieppe, on behalf of the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, and the Honourable Robert McKee, New Brunswick Minister of Justice, Attorney General and Minister responsible for Addictions and Mental Health Services, will hold a news conference to announce mental health care support to more youth in New Brunswick.

There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.

Date

May 22, 2026

Time

10:00am (AT)

Location

Integrated Youth Services

22 Church St., Floor 3R

Moncton, New Brunswick

E1C 0P7

Media may also join by Zoom:

https://hc-sc-gc-ca.zoom.us/j/61558626116

Passcode: 128506

Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.

X: @GovCanHealth

Facebook: Healthy Canadians

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Media inquiries: Alexandre Bergeron, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Health, [email protected]; Media Relations, Health Canada, [email protected]