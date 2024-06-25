The Government of Canada supports festivals in Sherbrooke

SHERBROOKE, QC, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Arts and culture inspire us and bring us together, in addition to strengthening the vitality of our communities and our economy. Today, Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament (Sherbrooke), announced that the Government of Canada is providing $227,300 in funding for six cultural events in Sherbrooke. She made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

This funding, provided through the Local Festivals component of the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program, makes it possible to offer audiences in Sherbrooke dozens of free shows and an opportunity to celebrate the history and heritage of the city and region. To learn more about the recipients and the details of this funding, consult the attached backgrounder.

Quotes

"When we think about the Eastern Townships, we think about the many incredible festivals that take place in Sherbrooke. These cultural gatherings allow people to come together and enjoy extraordinary experiences. By supporting these festivals, we are promoting the growth of the local economy as well as the development of our artists and communities."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"I am always impressed by the richness of Sherbrooke's cultural landscape. With these six festivals taking place across the city, there really is something to make Sherbrooke a destination of choice for visitors from throughout Quebec! The financial support announced today makes it possible to strengthen our dynamic scene, attract visitors from all over and celebrate our diversity, while also boosting the local economy. Happy festival season, everyone!"

—Elisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament (Sherbrooke)

Quick Facts

The Building Communities through Arts and Heritage program provides opportunities for Canadians to participate in activities that showcase local arts and culture or celebrate local history and heritage.

The Local Festivals component provides funding to local groups organizing recurring festivals and presenting works by local artists and artisans; local heritage interpreters or specialists; and First Nations, Inuit and Métis cultural carriers.

Backgrounder

List of festivals receiving funding:

Organization Project Funding Corporation du printemps musical de Sherbrooke inc. 20th OFF Festival des harmonies et orchestres symphoniques du Québec | Sherbrooke en musique $31,800 ZemmourBallet 3rd Festival de Danse Contemporaine de Sherbrooke $30,600 Festival des rythmes d'Afrique de Sherbrooke 21st Festival des rythmes d'Afrique de Sherbrooke $17,100 Festival des traditions du monde de Sherbrooke 27th Festival des traditions du monde de Sherbrooke $57,600 Fête du lac des Nations inc. 42nd Fête du Lac des Nations $57,600 Festival cinéma du monde de Sherbrooke 11th Festival cinéma du monde de Sherbrooke $32,600

