Government of Canada supports innovative businesses and organizations in Edmonton and surrounding areas

EDMONTON, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Innovation continues to revolutionize many sectors in Canada's economy. Through a wide range of programs available to businesses and institutions, researchers, and entrepreneurs, the Government of Canada is ensuring businesses in Northern Alberta remain competitive in tomorrow's innovation economy.

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada announced over $27 million in new investments for 23 projects across Edmonton and surrounding areas. Funding for these projects is provided through three programs that foster innovation.

Business Scale-up and Productivity (BSP) funding of $18,249,749 will support 12 small- and medium-sized businesses in Edmonton, DeBolt, and Leduc. By providing interest-free loans for these projects, the Government of Canada is supporting expansion into new markets and innovation related to nanotechnology, cosmetics, electronics, health technology, textiles, and digital technology.

Through the Regional Innovation Ecosystems (RIE) program, the Government of Canada is providing $6,250,730 to eight projects in Edmonton. These investments support a diverse range of innovations in advanced manufacturing, aviation, youth-developed technologies, natural products and foods, life sciences, and artificial intelligence.

The Western Diversification Program (WDP) makes strategic investments in initiatives that enhance and strengthen the economy of Western Canada. Through this program, three projects in Edmonton will receive a combined investment of $2,680,670 to support development of autonomous vehicles, advanced manufacturing, and natural resources youth leadership.

Quotes

"A diversified economy is important to our ability to seize opportunities in the rapidly changing global economy. Through the substantial investments the Government of Canada is making in Edmonton and surrounding areas, we are ensuring the region's continued leadership in sectors such as autonomous vehicles to artificial intelligence; textiles to life science. These investments will help position Edmonton and surrounding areas to prosper from their unique advantages."

- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada

All funded projects indicated below are subject to negotiation of contribution agreements.

BSP program funding

Organization Location Project Description Investment Applied Quantum Materials Inc. Edmonton Increase silicon nanomaterials production for defense, security and construction markets. $200,000 Barriertek Inc. Leduc Expand manufacturing capacity of fire-retardant construction materials for residential and commercial buildings. $1,950,000 Clinisys EMR Edmonton Open new markets in Canada and the United States for a new cloud-based electronic medical records and data analytics software system, which makes use of artificial intelligence to improve patient care. $907,875 Davey Textile Solutions Inc. Edmonton Make improvements to a facility that will increase manufacturing productivity of reflective safety trim for the textile industry. $742,000 EC Labs Inc. Edmonton Launch a new, luxury, high-performance hair care line for the North American, Chinese and Japanese markets. $350,000 Levven Electronics Ltd. Edmonton Increase manufacturing capacity to handle sales volume increase of smart building products. $660,000 NanoSpeed Diagnostics Inc. & 1715940 Alberta Ltd. Edmonton Establish a manufacturing facility for rapid tests and commercialize a test for ferritin. $804,812 Pleasant Solutions Inc. Edmonton Increase sales and promotion of high-security offerings, including Pleasant Password Server, a solution for organizations to manage passwords and sensitive information, to international markets. $2,450,000 Quantiam Technologies Inc. Edmonton Expand production of nanomaterial and processing technology that reduces wear, corrosion, and buildup of coke residue on metal alloy surfaces. $2,369,541 Sonar Software Inc. DeBolt Commercialize the next generation of billing software for internet service providers. $3,000,000 Umay Care Holdings Inc. Edmonton Purchase equipment and launch a device, which manages digital eyestrain, in North American and European markets. $276,353 Willowglen Systems Ltd. Edmonton Market and globally commercialize new automation technology that improves environmental stewardship and efficiency of mission-critical industrial infrastructure such as pipelines and metro systems. $4,539,168 Total: $18,249,749

RIE program funding

Organization Location Project Description Investment Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute (Amii) Edmonton Demonstrate technologies from Alberta stakeholders that establish viable uses for artificial intelligence and machine learning in health and data analytics. $2,750,000 BioAlberta Edmonton Support producers of natural health products and functional foods in Alberta to innovate and grow their businesses. $200,000 BioAlberta Edmonton Assist small and medium-size enterprises in Alberta's life sciences sector to scale up, grow, and market their products internationally. $60,000 C-FER Technologies Inc. Edmonton Purchase equipment for local companies to use for calibrating and testing high-load equipment products exceeding 1 million pounds. $225,000 Edmonton Economic Development (Startup Edmonton) Edmonton Deliver a Youth Entrepreneurship Program to build post-secondary students' entrepreneurial skills and empower youth founders to launch a tech-enabled business through program support, workspace, and mentorship opportunities. $250,000 NorQuest College, Bow Valley College, Concordia University of Edmonton, and Athabasca University Edmonton Develop and enhance programming to increase the number of students, skilled workers, and companies trained in artificial intelligence and data analytics. $1,150,000 University of Alberta Edmonton Test and validate renewable jet fuels, which are produced from lipid-to-hydrocarbon technology that converts agricultural waste fats and low-grade oils into fuels and other chemicals. $1,565,730 University of Alberta Edmonton Deliver international advanced manufacturing event and hackathon in May 2019. $50,000 Total: $6,250,730

WDP funding

Organization Location Project Description Investment Alberta Centre for Advanced MNT Products (ACAMP) Edmonton Purchase equipment that will help companies develop, test, and commercialize new technologies for autonomous systems. $1,500,000 United Nations Association in Canada Edmonton Deliver "New Diplomacy of Natural Resources" forums throughout Western Canada that bring together young Canadian scholars and leading experts from the private sector, government, environmental, and Indigenous organizations to engage in productive discussions about the sustainable and inclusive development of Western Canada's natural resources. $120,670 University of Alberta Edmonton Develop an advanced manufacturing system for automated repairs of heavy machine components. $1,060,000 Total: $2,680,670

