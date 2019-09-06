Government of Canada supports innovation and entrepreneurship at University of Regina

REGINA, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Innovation and entrepreneurship will drive the western Canadian economy and secure qood quality jobs for the future.

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD), announced $879,000 for two projects at the University of Regina. Through WD, the Government of Canada is providing support for clean technology innovation in Saskatchewan's oil and gas sector, and a prestigious competition for student entrepreneurs.

The University of Regina's new Western Canada Clean Energy Initiative (WCCEI) is receiving $869,000 to develop leading-edge clean technologies for the oil and gas sector through jointly-funded projects with industry. WCCEI has embarked on three projects related to oil/water separation, wastewater treatment, and desalination to lower emissions, increase environmental sustainability, and reduce operating costs for the energy industry in Saskatchewan and beyond.

The Government of Canada is also providing up to $10,000 to support hosting the 2020 JDC West Business Competition at the University of Regina in January. JDC West is the largest business competition in Western Canada, and will provide 650 undergraduate students from post-secondary institutions across the West with learning and networking opportunities as they prepare to enter the workforce and become entrepreneurs and business leaders.

Both projects complement the Government of Canada's Western Canada Growth Strategy.

"Through investments like these and the Western Canada Growth Strategy, the Government of Canada is building a stronger Saskatchewan by encouraging clean growth in the province's natural resources and energy sector, while also supporting our country's next generation of entrepreneurs."

- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada

"These projects demonstrate our government's commitment to making strategic investments that build on Saskatchewan's competitive advantages and create opportunities for young western Canadians to access good, well-paying jobs and grow new businesses."

- The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

"This is a significant investment into clean energy technology innovation and it reaffirms the University of Regina as a centre of world-class research in this area at a time when the energy sector is changing rapidly. The support for our JDC West Business Competition in early 2020 is also a welcome investment in the University and its students. The University is proud to host this event and our business students and future entrepreneurs will benefit greatly from the experience."

- Dr. Vianne Timmons, President and Vice-Chancellor, University of Regina.

