Government of Canada supports Indigenous tourism, skills, and business growth in Alberta

Funding for four Indigenous projects in Alberta supports inclusive growth opportunities

CALGARY, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to creating well-paying middle-class jobs and long-term prosperity by investing in growth opportunities for Indigenous Peoples.

Today, Karen McCrimmon, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness and Member of Parliament for Kanata-Carleton, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, announced $2,800,360 in funding towards four projects that will promote Indigenous tourism, skills development, and business growth.

Today's investments include:

$1,000,000 through the Regional Innovation Ecosystem program stream for Indigenous Tourism Alberta to deliver a program that promotes, strengthens, and grows the Indigenous tourism industry in Alberta . Activities include developing and delivering multiple community tourism readiness programs, Alberta Indigenous tourism summits, and cultural awareness programs.

through the Regional Innovation Ecosystem program stream for Indigenous Tourism Alberta to deliver a program that promotes, strengthens, and grows the Indigenous tourism industry in . Activities include developing and delivering multiple community tourism readiness programs, Alberta Indigenous tourism summits, and cultural awareness programs. $829,860 through the Western Diversification Program for the TsuuT'ina Nation to establish two skills training programs in Calgary : a First Nations culinary program in partnership with the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology and the Seven Chiefs Fitness Complex Women's Personal Fitness Trainer Development program in partnership with Mount Royal University. The accredited programs will promote Indigenous economic growth by pre-qualifying participants for employment opportunities at various Nation-based enterprises.

through the Western Diversification Program for the TsuuT'ina Nation to establish two skills training programs in : a First Nations culinary program in partnership with the and the Seven Chiefs Fitness Complex Women's Personal Fitness Trainer Development program in partnership with University. The accredited programs will promote Indigenous economic growth by pre-qualifying participants for employment opportunities at various Nation-based enterprises. $750,000 through the Western Diversification Program for O'Chiese Contracting Limited Partnership (OCLP) to purchase construction equipment to support First Nation business opportunities. The equipment will enable OCLP to compete for new contracts and build on existing contracts with other resource development companies.

through the Western Diversification Program for O'Chiese Contracting Limited Partnership (OCLP) to purchase construction equipment to support First Nation business opportunities. The equipment will enable OCLP to compete for new contracts and build on existing contracts with other resource development companies. $220,500 through the Regional Innovation Ecosystem program stream for Business Link to deliver a two-year outreach program that will help to increase the access of Indigenous businesses to federal government procurement opportunities. These outreach events will build awareness of procurement opportunities, identify Indigenous businesses that are procurement-ready, and provide training to businesses so they are able to bid on federal opportunities.

These projects are expected to develop, maintain, or expand 126 businesses, create 85 new jobs, and train over 200 Indigenous persons. The Government of Canada is committed to building a new relationship with Indigenous Peoples, based on recognition of rights, respect, cooperation, and partnership. The investments announced today are a reflection of that commitment in action.

Quotes

"Supporting Indigenous cultural awareness, skills training, and business growth is essential to building a strong, innovative and inclusive Canadian economy. I am proud the Government of Canada is investing in Indigenous Peoples, removing barriers to their success, and making it easier to capitalize on Indigenous tourism, employment, and economic opportunities."

- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada

"Diversity and inclusion are cornerstones of Canadian identity, and a key part of western Canada's economic prosperity. Today's investments will ensure through increased cultural awareness and access to new skills and resources, Indigenous Peoples can fully participate in the economy and strengthen their communities.

- Karen McCrimmon, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness and Member of Parliament for Kanata-Carleton

"We are incredibly pleased to collaborate with the Government of Canada to support the development of authentic Indigenous tourism in Alberta. The key to success for the future of Indigenous tourism is the ability to foster and build collaborative relationships with key partners. This partnership supports Indigenous Tourism Alberta's mission to provide leadership in the development and marketing of authentic Indigenous tourism experiences in this growing industry."

- Tarra Wright Many Chief, Executive Director Indigenous Tourism Alberta

"The financial support provided by Western Economic Diversification Canada today will assist in the expansion of O'Chiese Contracting to allow the O'Chiese people to participate in economic opportunities beyond the boundaries of our Nation."

- Chief Douglas Beaverbones, O'Chiese First Nation

"Ten years ago, Business Link introduced Indigenous services to our offerings. We are honoured to now offer a program that assists Indigenous businesses that are procurement-ready. We are confident that the program will be an integral part of a new business landscape that utilizes the Indigenous business community whenever possible, while also supporting the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action."

- Holly Atjecoutay, Team Lead, Indigenous Services, Business Link

