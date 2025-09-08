The Government of Canada highlights investment for sport for social development projects in Indigenous communities in Yukon

WHITEHORSE, YT, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities in building strong and healthy communities across the country. The transformative power of sport is key to achieving this goal.

Today, the Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport), highlighted an investment of $853,000 over two years for sport and recreation opportunities across Yukon through the Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities (SSDIC) program. He also met with representatives of the Yukon Aboriginal Sport Circle, a SSDIC funding recipient. He had the chance to hear directly from youth on how they are reaping the benefits of the program and how it is important to them to have access to culturally relevant sport and recreation activities in their communities.

The Yukon funding recipients for 2024–2026 are:

The Yukon Aboriginal Sport Circle ( $520,850 over two years) to expand access to meaningful sport opportunities across the territory. The Yukon Aboriginal Sport Circle has been a funding recipient since the program launch in 2019.

( over two years) to expand access to meaningful sport opportunities across the territory. The Yukon Aboriginal Sport Circle has been a funding recipient since the program launch in 2019. The Liard First Nation ( $163,000 over two years) to offer outdoor recreation activities based on the input of community members.

( over two years) to offer outdoor recreation activities based on the input of community members. The Village of Teslin ($29,000) to host a multi-sport youth camp, including accommodation for youth travelling from other communities.

to host a multi-sport youth camp, including accommodation for youth travelling from other communities. The Council for Yukon First Nations ( $140,600 over two years) to hold holistic programming combining sport skill development, traditional activities, and health and wellness education. The programming is specially designed for Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people, addressing priorities identified in the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) Calls for Justice.

The SSDIC program is currently accepting applications for the next two years (2026–2028). Funded projects will be designed and led by Indigenous organizations and community members to address self-identified social development goals, including providing alternatives to risky behaviour and improving opportunities for education and employment.

Since the program's launch in 2019, hundreds of Indigenous communities have benefited from funded projects across the country and continue to do so.

Quotes

"I have seen how Indigenous-led sport programs can transform communities, providing opportunities for people of all ages to engage, connect and thrive. The Government of Canada is proud to collaborate with Indigenous partners like the Yukon Aboriginal Sport Circle to invest in programs that empower Indigenous youth and communities through the power of sport."

—The Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport)

"For many years, the SSDIC funding program has represented one of the Yukon Aboriginal Sport Circle's essential sources of support. Thanks to its unique character, it supports sport initiatives with strong cultural value, highlights the social dimension of sport, and helps ensure the development and sustainability of the Indigenous sport network."

—Gaël Marchand, Executive Director, Yukon Aboriginal Sport Circle

Quick Facts

The Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities program supports Indigenous peoples in their efforts to be more active and healthier and helps them connect with culturally relevant physical activities.

The SSDIC program is focused on supporting positive outcomes in the areas of health, education, at-risk behaviour and/or employability, consistent with priorities set out in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's Calls to Action 7, 19 and 38, and with Calls for Justice 3.1 and 7.3 of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

Funding through Stream One of the SSDIC program is available annually to the 13 provincial/territorial Aboriginal Sport Bodies and the Aboriginal Sport Circle for the development of sport community programming. The deadline to submit applications for funding is November 17, 2025.

Stream Two funding is available annually to Indigenous governments, communities and other not-for-profit Indigenous organizations for projects that promote sport and recreation in Indigenous communities. The deadline to submit applications for funding is September 24, 2025.

Stream Three funding is available annually to Indigenous governments, communities and other not-for-profit Indigenous organizations that specifically support sport and recreation projects serving Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people. The deadline to submit applications for funding is October 6, 2025.

Related Products

Government of Canada investing $24.2 million in Indigenous sport programs to empower First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities

Associated Links

Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities

Yukon Aboriginal Sport Circle

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Alyson Fair, Director of Communications, Office of the Secretary of State (Sport), [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]