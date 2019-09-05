Government of Canada supports increased dairy processing at La Maison d'affinage Maurice Dufour

BAIE-SAINT-PAUL, QC, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Today the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced an investment of $264,000 in support of dairy processor La Maison d'affinage Maurice Dufour.

The investment, made through the Dairy Processing Investment Fund (DPIF), will help to increase pasteurization capacity, improve the whey filtration process and acquire a vacuum packaging system. The project consists of the purchase and installation of equipment in order to increase production capacity, while improving overall efficiency and increasing the demand for Canadian milk.

DPIF was designed to help the sector increase productivity and competitiveness, and help dairy processors prepare for market changes resulting from the Canada – European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). The program provides funding for capital investment projects, such as installing new equipment or to access technical, managerial or business expertise.

Quotes

"Dedicated and passionate dairy processors like Maurice Dufour and his second-generation family business continually reinvent themselves to provide consumers with high-quality fine cheeses. They are one example of many dairy processors that contribute so much to the rural economy in regions like Baie-Saint-Paul all across Canada. Our government is committed to help them innovate and become even more productive and competitive."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"In the current context of cheese import markets opening, this financial participation from Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada has enabled us to implement an innovative, structuring project. The modernization of some of our equipment will reduce our production costs, increase cheese yields and improve the packaging of our cheeses. We can also recover whey residues through the implementation of two new milk treatment processes (ultrafiltration and reverse osmosis), thus reducing the negative impact of this waste on the environment."

- Maurice Dufour, Agronomist, Owner, La Maison d'Affinage Maurice Dufour Inc.

Quick facts

La Maison d'affinage Maurice Dufour , opened in 1994, is a family business spanning two generations and employing 15 people in the cheese factory alone. The Maison also includes a goat husbandry, a distillery, a vineyard and a boutique. This innovative business commits to environment protection by applying the concepts of circular economy.

, opened in 1994, is a family business spanning two generations and employing 15 people in the cheese factory alone. The Maison also includes a goat husbandry, a distillery, a vineyard and a boutique. This innovative business commits to environment protection by applying the concepts of circular economy. Canada has more than 478 dairy processors that generate $14.3 billion in sales and create over 42,000 jobs.

has more than 478 dairy processors that generate in sales and create over 42,000 jobs. The Dairy Processing Investment Fund, valued at $100 million , is designed to help dairy processors modernize their operations, improving productivity and competitiveness. DPIF will increase usage of Canada milk for processing resulting in higher demand for Canadian dairy production.

, is designed to help dairy processors modernize their operations, improving productivity and competitiveness. DPIF will increase usage of milk for processing resulting in higher demand for Canadian dairy production. Canada's dairy sector is also supported by the associated $250 million Dairy Farm Investment Program, which is already benefitting more than 3,300 dairy producers across the country. This is in addition to the $1.75 billion over eight years made available to Canada's nearly 11,000 dairy farmers for loss of market share from the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Associated links

