Close to $12 million is being granted to the 2027 Canada Games Host Society to hold the 60th edition of the event.

QUÉBEC, Feb. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED) and Canadian Heritage

Today, Madeleine Chenette, Member of Parliament for Thérèse-de-Blainville, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages and to the Secretary of State (Sport), on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED, announced a non-repayable contribution of $800,000 for the 2027 Canada Games Host Society. The aim of this CED support is to boost the promotion of the 2027 Canada Winter Games outside Quebec.

On behalf of the Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport), Ms. Chenette also highlighted the $11,120,000 in support provided by Canadian Heritage to the 2027 Canada Games Host Society. Granted under its Hosting Program, these funds--announced in February 2025--will be used to plan the Games, present them and leave behind a valuable legacy of numerous positive impacts.

The 2027 Canada Games Host Society is a temporary Québec-based non-profit organization that is responsible for organizing and promoting the Canada Winter Games, which will take place in Québec and surrounding regional county municipalities from February 27 to March 14, 2027. It is the largest multi-sport event in the country, bringing together every two years, alternating between summer and winter, over 3500 athletes from the 13 provinces and territories, and promoting both of Canada's official languages.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they are key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy.

Quotes

"I am extremely proud to raise the profile of the Francophonie in the beautiful city of Québec! The support announced today highlights our government's commitment to the tourism sector, as well as its renewed assistance for organizations responsible for holding sports and cultural events. This financial contribution is excellent news for the Québec region and its appeal! Next winter, we will be ready to host tourists from across Canada!"

Madeleine Chenette, Member of Parliament for Thérèse-de-Blainville, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages and to the Secretary of State (Sport)

"I am delighted with CED's support for the Canada Games being held in Québec in 2027. Major sports gatherings have this capacity to create unique, unifying moments, to the benefit of both the population and those visiting us here at home. Without a doubt, the success and spin-offs of these Winter Games will be felt throughout the region and across Quebec and all of Canada!"

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic–Cartierville, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED

"With only a year to go before the 2027 Canada Games, the energy and commitment that motivate Canada's sports community are already being felt. This edition will mark a very special 60th anniversary, a moment when Canadian unity and excellence will shine brightly. I am proud that our government is supporting an event that will inspire thousands of young athletes and leave a lasting heritage behind for the Québec region and all of Canada."

The Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport)

"We are immensely proud to welcome the support from CED and Canadian Heritage, which strengthens our ability to raise the profile of the 2027 Canada Games across the country. Their funding will enable us to intensify our promotional efforts, to showcase the richness of our culture, and to invite all Canadians to come and experience an exceptional multi-sport event in our province. In 2027, the Québec region will be ready to offer unifying, sustainable Games that will bring significant impacts for our community and for all of Canada."

Denis Servais, President, 2027 Canada Games Host Society

Quick facts

The funds provided by CED come from the Quebec Economic Development Program. The aim of this program is to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.

The funding from Canadian Heritage has been provided under the Hosting Program, which assists sports organizations to host the Canada Games and international sports events in Canada. It contributes to sports excellence and enhances the international profile of sports organizations in Canada. It also delivers sports, economic, social, cultural and community benefits to Canadian communities.

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

Follow Canadian Heritage on social media

Consult Canadian Heritage's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Gabrielle Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Alyson Fair, Communications Director, Office of the Secretary of State (Sport), [email protected]