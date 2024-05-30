PacifiCan funding of over $11 million will help three local organizations advance quantum technology

VANCOUVER, BC, May 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Quantum science examines the behaviour of matter and energy at the smallest scale. It has led to groundbreaking technological advances, such as new medicines, more efficient and secure digital communications, and new approaches to tracking and forecasting climate change. British Columbia is an early pioneer in the global quantum ecosystem and is poised for further growth.

Government of Canada supports growth and innovation in British Columbia’s quantum technology industry (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced over $11 million in PacifiCan funding to three B.C.-based organizations leading innovation in quantum computing. This includes:

Over $3.4 million to 1QB Information Technologies, Inc. (1QBit) to develop and commercialize their Topological Quantum Architecture Design (TopQAD ™️ );

to 1QB Information Technologies, Inc. (1QBit) to develop and commercialize their Topological Quantum Architecture Design (TopQAD ); $4.3 million to Simon Fraser University to establish the Quantum Fabrication Centre at the university's 4D LABS facility; and,

to to establish the Quantum Fabrication Centre at the university's 4D LABS facility; and, Over $3.2 million to the University of British Columbia to increase their capacity to commercialize quantum technologies at the Stewart Blusson Quantum Matter Institute.

Today's investments are the first three B.C.-based projects funded under the Regional Quantum Initiative. They will help solidify Canada's reputation as a leader in quantum science. It is anticipated that today's announcements will benefit 41 businesses.

As part of the Government of Canada's National Quantum Strategy, PacifiCan is delivering the Regional Quantum Initiative in British Columbia. The Regional Quantum Initiative will boost Canada's global position by helping companies and organizations create good jobs and commercialize quantum technology in Canada and around the world.

See backgrounder in the section below for more information on the projects that were announced.

Quotes

"Quantum technology has the capacity to deliver the innovations of the future with enormous potential for commercialization. British Columbia is well-positioned to increase its lead in this exciting field. The PacifiCan-funded projects announced today will help B.C.-based organizations access the support they need to propel themselves forward, creating jobs and prosperity here in British Columbia."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan)

"Using TopQAD, our collaborators are getting critical insights into the performance of their next-generation architectures. With the help and support of PacifiCan, we are excited to bring the design tools the industry needs to guide the future of fault-tolerant quantum computing."

- Andrew Fursman, CEO, 1QB Information Technologies, Inc.

"This investment in the Quantum Fabrication Centre at SFU leverages B.C. and Canadian leadership in quantum technologies—a field with major transformative and economic potential. SFU is privileged to work with some of Canada's top researchers and entrepreneurs in this field and collaborate with leading quantum companies. We are thrilled with the support to mobilize knowledge and innovation in B.C. and beyond."

- Dugan O'Neil, Vice-President, Research and Innovation, Simon Fraser University

"UBC Blusson QMI's Advanced Nanofabrication Facility provides researchers and emerging quantum industry leaders with the research and technology development infrastructure to create groundbreaking solutions in areas like public health and clean energy. This investment by the Government of Canada plays a pivotal role in enabling the facility to emerge as a leading device manufacturing hub, supporting a range of projects and enabling the commercialization of innovative quantum technologies."

- Dr. Gail Murphy, Vice-President, Research and Innovation, University of British Columbia

Quick Facts:

According to a study commissioned by the National Research Council of Canada (NRC), the quantum sector will become a $139 billion industry in Canada , with more than 200,000 jobs and $42 billion in returns by 2045.

of (NRC), the quantum sector will become a industry in , with more than 200,000 jobs and in returns by 2045. PacifiCan is the dedicated federal economic development agency for British Columbians. PacifiCan's programs and services help businesses, not-for-profits and communities grow stronger.

Earlier investments by private and public sectors, including more than $1 billion invested by the Government of Canada between 2009 and 2020, has helped to produce a highly skilled research and development (R&D) community in quantum technologies.

Associated Links:

Stay connected

Follow PacifiCan on Twitter and LinkedIn

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

Backgrounder: Government of Canada supports growth and innovation in British Columbia's quantum technology industry

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced over $11 million in Regional Quantum Initiative (RQI) funding to three innovative B.C.-based organizations.

The projects announced today include:

Regional Quantum Initiative

1QB Information Technologies, Inc. (1QBit)

$3,488,806

The funding will support the development and commercialization of 1QBit's Topological Quantum Architecture Design (TopQAD™️). This innovative software suite will help the quantum industry by lowering the uncertainty in fault-tolerant quantum computing development, therefore reducing time for development, testing, and commercialization of quantum-related technologies.

Simon Fraser University

$4,300,000

The funding will add new quantum manufacturing infrastructure to help industry users develop new products, mitigate supply chain risks by manufacturing locally and train the highly-talented workforce to use the tools and produce commercializable outcomes.

University of British Columbia

$3,247,713

The funding will increase capacity to commercialize quantum technologies at the Stewart Blusson Quantum Matter Institute (SBQMI). The funding will expand the institute's fabrication and computing capabilities, launch a new quantum foundry and develop a business scale-up strategy for small- and medium-sized enterprises. This project will help companies that use the institute to facilitate rapid prototyping of products, accelerating the path to market and increasing the likelihood of successful commercialization.

SOURCE Pacific Economic Development Canada

For further information: Haley Hodgson, Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), [email protected]; Lynsey Brothers A/Communications Manager, PacifiCan, [email protected]