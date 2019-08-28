Government of Canada supports fast-growing technology sector in British Columbia

VANCOUVER, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - British Columbia's booming technology sector and vibrant start-up ecosystem are significant contributors to a strong economy, providing good quality, middle-class jobs. While the sector has flourished over the last decade, it is important to ensure that companies can accelerate beyond the start-up stage and remain competitive in a digital world.

That's why the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans, and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for North Vancouver, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, and the Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD), today announced $2.25 million in WD funding to support the BC Tech Association (BC Tech) to deliver programming and incubator services for companies in the technology sector.

The funding will allow BC Tech to deliver on two priorities. The first is to develop and deliver a suite of programs that will accelerate the scale-up of technology companies and support technology adoption by non-technology companies. This initiative will address an identified need to help entrepreneurs who wish to scale-up to overcome business challenges like insufficient access to advice, financing, and new markets.

BC Tech's second priority is to ensure continued access of technology companies to the Hub. Established in 2014, the Hub is a supportive environment where companies can focus on getting products to market and increasing revenues. It provides a curated event space for the tech community to come together to network, collaborate and learn. Funding will allow BC Tech to continue to operate the Hub and help start-up firms grow into anchor companies that will strengthen the backbone of BC's vibrant tech community.

Canada's Innovation and Skills Plan aims to build an economy in which Canadians have access to high-quality jobs and Canadian businesses are well-placed to participate in a rapidly evolving and competitive global marketplace.

"Investing in BC Tech ensures that companies with high-growth potential receive the support they need to spur growth and create good middle class jobs for Canadians. These projects will deliver long-term value to British Columbia's technology ecosystem and will help propel Canada forward as a digital innovation leader."

- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada

"By strengthening our tech ecosystem through BC Tech, we're making it easier for companies to access new opportunities, attract talent and cross-pollinate ideas needed to grow this sector at home. We're taking the steps to boost innovation and ensure that our home-grown talent can remain competitive in a global market."

- The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans, and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for North Vancouver

"BC Tech is dedicated to making BC the best place to grow and scale a tech company and to accelerate the adoption of technology across BC's economy. Today's investment by the Government of Canada strengthens BC's tech ecosystem by enabling us to provide companies with the programs, support, place and services they need to grow, export, scale and thrive on a global stage."

- Jill Tipping, President & CEO, BC Tech Association

