Bowman tourism organization receives $100,000 in financial assistance from CED.

BOWMAN, QC, June 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting the tourism industry contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil—La Petite-Nation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development, is today announcing a non-repayable contribution of $100,000 from CED for the Bowman organization in the Outaouais region. This announcement is being made on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED.

This Government of Canada assistance, provided under the Tourism Relief Fund (TRF) to mitigate the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, will enable the organization to enhance its tourism offering by adapting its product and adopting eco-friendly practices.

More specifically, CED's support will enable La Base de plein-air Air-Eau-Bois to prepare the site, proceed with construction, and install unique shelters, a toilet block, and a gazebo kitchenette.

La Base de plein-air Air-Eau-Bois is an outdoor adventure destination that offers activities throughout the year. The organization is located in the Réservoir du Poisson-Blanc, a 25-kilometre-long lake with nearly 80 islands. In addition to lodging services, it has the infrastructure and equipment needed to offer several outdoor activities.

A key contributor to the Canadian economy, the tourism sector has been hit hard by the health crisis. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Government of Canada has put various measures in place to help businesses suffering the impacts of COVID-19. Launched in July 2021, the TRF was created specifically to help businesses and organizations in the tourism sector offer innovative products and services to visitors and prepare to welcome back international travellers.

Quotes

"I am delighted that, during these times of transition, our government is supporting organizations in the Outaouais tourism industry. We must seize this opportunity to rethink the sector's products, services, and processes. This assistance will help La Base de plein-air Air‑Eau‑Bois become more innovative, eco-friendly, and competitive. By supporting the development of a greener tourism experience, we are ensuring future generations will prosper."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"The climate crisis remains one of the greatest challenges of our time. It is therefore essential to encourage tourism businesses and organizations to develop more environmentally friendly processes and products, while also enhancing their competitive advantages and prospects for the future. The project by La Base de plein-air Air-Eau-Bois is part of this effort, and our government is proud to support it. In addition to driving our industries' competitiveness and economic growth, reducing our ecological footprint is helping to build healthier communities."

Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil—La Petite-Nation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development

"Tourism is one of the sectors most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada. We will continue to support this sector during this difficult time. We will also continue to emphasize safety and ensure businesses receive the assistance they need to quickly regain their footing and prosper. The Tourism Relief Fund will help businesses adapt, make improvements, and be ready to welcome back their guests. It also feeds into a broader strategy to help the sector withstand the pandemic, recover, and eventually grow. The Canadian economy will not fully recover until our tourism sector recovers."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"We wish to express our gratitude to the Government of Canada for granting us such support. The funds from CED will enable us to develop, grow, and maintain our offerings for generations to come. As we celebrate our 50th anniversary, we are looking forward to expanding the scope of our activities and welcoming our faithful guests and employees into this new environment where they can have a memorable experience in the great outdoors."

François Brind'Amour, General Director, La Base de plein-air Air-Eau-Bois

Quick facts

With a national budget of $500 million , including $485 million administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs) and $15 million by Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED), the TRF is part of the billion dollars in tourism support announced in Budget 2021.





, including administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs) and by Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED), the TRF is part of the billion dollars in tourism support announced in Budget 2021. A minimum of $50 million of the Fund's national budget has been earmarked for Indigenous tourism projects. Indigenous communities that rely heavily on tourism have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.





of the Fund's national budget has been earmarked for Indigenous tourism projects. Indigenous communities that rely heavily on tourism have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. A total of $118.7 million from the TRF has been allocated to CED to be administered in Quebec .





from the TRF has been allocated to CED to be administered in . Tourism plays a crucial role in the Canadian economy. In 2019, this sector represented 3% of GDP and generated a total of $97.5 billion in revenues.





in revenues. Since the start of the pandemic, the tourism and hospitality sector has to date received an estimated $23 billion in support through federal emergency relief programs.





in support through federal emergency relief programs. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec [email protected] ; Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]