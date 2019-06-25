Government of Canada supports diabetes prevention in Alberta, Ontario and Quebec

Diabetes Prevention Program will help up to 3,850 individuals make healthy lifestyle changes

BRAMPTON, ON, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - About one in nine adults aged 20 and older—approximately three million Canadians—lives with diagnosed diabetes. Approximately 90% of these cases are type 2 diabetes, which is a preventable form of diabetes for many Canadians.

Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health, announced that the Public Health Agency of Canada will be investing up to $4.5 million over four years in LMC Healthcare's Diabetes Prevention Program—an intensive lifestyle change program that will promote physical activity and provide dietary education and individual support for those at risk of developing type 2 diabetes. The Minister made the announcement while visiting LMC's clinic in Brampton. She met with staff at the clinic to learn more about the patient-centred diabetes prevention services LMC provides to the community.

In collaboration with Diabetes Canada and INTERVENT International, LMC will deliver an evidenced-based 12-month program in Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, to individuals at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes, including people diagnosed with pre-diabetes. This includes people at higher risk, including South Asian Canadians, Black Canadians, and Indigenous peoples. The program aims to reach up to 3,850 participants, either through referrals from physicians of patients whom they diagnosed with pre-diabetes or by connecting with people who have been assessed by the CANRISK questionnaire as being at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes. This program has shown a significant impact on reducing the number of people who develop diabetes, and delaying onset for people who do develop it.

Program participants will be supported through intensive and structured lifestyle changes. The program consists of regular interactions with a personal health coach, online education resources, group workshops, and health tracking to help participants make small, incremental changes in their diet and physical activity that will reduce their risk of developing type 2 diabetes. The program will begin enrolling participants in the summer of 2019.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada recognizes the impact that diabetes has on the health of Canadians. That's why we are working with partners like LMC and Diabetes Canada to support Canadians at risk of developing type 2 diabetes. By making important lifestyle changes, participants in the Diabetes Prevention Program will not only lower their risk of developing this disease, but also improve their overall health and well-being."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor

Minister of Health

"To help address diabetes in Canada, it is important that we provide supportive social and physical environments to help foster and maintain positive lifestyle changes. The risk of developing type 2 diabetes can be reduced. Through LMC's Diabetes Prevention Program, people at high risk of developing this disease will be given the tools and support they need to help them modify their lifestyle."

Dr. Theresa Tam

Canada's Chief Public Health Officer

"Diabetes continues to be one of the fastest growing chronic diseases in Canada. By joining forces with Diabetes Canada, the Public Health Agency of Canada and our other collaborators, we now have the opportunity to deliver a proven and engaging Diabetes Prevention Program that will reduce the incidence of type 2 diabetes and improve the health of Canadians at risk."

Mark Angelo

LMC Healthcare President & CEO

"The Diabetes Prevention Program will help individuals reduce their own risk of developing type 2 diabetes by identifying their barriers and implementing solutions to promote healthy living. As type 2 diabetes rates continue to rise to epidemic levels and as part of our ongoing efforts to reduce the burden of diabetes in a comprehensive manner, we are pleased to partner with LMC to support the delivery of an evidence-based program to tackle this public health challenge."

Dr. Jan Hux

President, CEO Diabetes Canada

Quick Facts

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) is investing up to $4.5 million over four years in the Diabetes Prevention Program through the Healthy Living and Chronic Disease Prevention – Multi-sectoral Partnerships (MSP) program.

(PHAC) is investing up to over four years in the Diabetes Prevention Program through the Healthy Living and Chronic Disease Prevention – Multi-sectoral Partnerships (MSP) program. Through the MSP program, PHAC is piloting a new funding model where LMC will be eligible for incentive payments based on measurable improvements in the health of participants, including a decrease in weight and blood glucose levels, both of which have a strong association with reducing the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Approximately 200,000 new cases of diabetes are diagnosed each year. As part of the Government of Canada's commitment to reducing the risk of developing type 2 diabetes in Canada , PHAC developed the CANRISK questionnaire, a diabetes risk questionnaire that provides an individual risk score as well as guidance on risk reduction.

commitment to reducing the risk of developing type 2 diabetes in , PHAC developed the CANRISK questionnaire, a diabetes risk questionnaire that provides an individual risk score as well as guidance on risk reduction. Eating in accordance with Canada's Food Guide can help Canadians meet nutrient needs, reduce the risk of developing chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and certain types of cancer, and promote overall health and well-being.

Food Guide can help Canadians meet nutrient needs, reduce the risk of developing chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and certain types of cancer, and promote overall health and well-being. Social and economic factors, such as income, education and ability to work, play a role in whether some adults in Canada are at higher risk of developing diabetes. According to the Key Health Inequalities in Canada report, the number of self-reported diabetes cases is significantly higher among First Nations and Métis adults compared to non-Indigenous adults. This is also the case for South Asian Canadian adults and Black Canadian adults as compared to White Canadian adults.

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Thierry Bélair, Office of Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health, 613-957-0200; Media Relations: Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, hc.media.sc@canada.ca; Public Inquiries: 613-957-2991, 1-866 225-0709