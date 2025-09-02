Laurentides tourism destination receives over $260,000 in financial assistance from CED.

MONT-BLANC, QC, Sept. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting tourism contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a repayable contribution of $266,500 for the Sentier des cimes Laurentides. This CED support will enable the business to enhance the tourism experience on offer in the region by expanding its nature facilities.

The Sentier des cimes Laurentides was created in July 2022 by the Quebec branch of the EAK (Erlebnis Akademie AG), a German business specializing in the design, construction and operation of "treetop walk" type establishments and natural adventure parks around the world. The Sentier des cimes Laurentides, developed on the Ancienne-Pisciculture heritage site in the heart of the Laurentian forest, has become a prized destination in the region. CED's support will make it possible to enhance the on-site tourism experience, among other things by installing a giant slide and adding night lighting along the pedestrian trail.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they are key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy.

Quotes

"The Sentier des cimes Laurentides is a leading tourism attraction that not only stimulates local economic growth but also improves the region's appeal among a wide-ranging clientele. Our support attests to our government's commitment to assist organizations that help to position Quebec and Canada as choice tourism destinations. Congratulations on this promising project for the Laurentides region!"

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED

"By adding the longest slide in Canada to the Sentier des cimes Laurentides, we are enhancing an already extraordinary experience for the enjoyment of young and old. After only a few weeks, thousands of enthusiastic visitors have already been able to benefit from the slide, and the interest and comments received are excellent! CED's support is also making it possible to install Lumagica, an exceptional illuminated trail that will welcome its first visitors in December 2025 and for the entire winter season. Thank you to the Government of Canada for its assistance, which makes it possible to enrich the unique experience available at the Sentier des cimes."

Nicolas Joly, General Director, EAK Sentiers des cimes inc.

Quick facts

Funding has been provided under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program. The aim of this program is to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.

In Quebec, SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP.

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Gabrielle Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]