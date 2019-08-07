Government of Canada supports climate education and awareness by International Institute for Sustainable Development

WINNIPEG, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Climate change is one of the defining challenges of our time. Increasing education, awareness, and action on climate change supports Canada's efforts to protect the environment and transition to a cleaner economy.

Today, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, announced up to $125,000 in funding through the Climate Action Fund to the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD). The funding will help Manitoba companies identify and capitalize on low-carbon business opportunities.

The Climate Action Fund provides up to $3 million to support projects delivered by students, youth, Indigenous peoples and organizations, not-for-profit organizations, small and medium-sized enterprises, and research and educational institutions.

Funded projects will raise awareness of climate change and clean growth and encourage others to take action in support of Canada's climate goals.

"I am inspired by the initiatives being brought forward by Canadians from coast to coast to coast. Their work is showing the positive momentum, across our country, towards a cleaner future. This funding is supporting Canadian businesses that want to take climate action and build a more sustainable future. Together, we're sharing great ideas, creating informed awareness of the issue, and making sure we're building a healthier and more prosperous Canada."

– Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Manitoba small businesses want to play their part in addressing climate change and becoming more resilient. We are grateful for the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce's leadership in working with IISD and the Government of Canada to engage small business owners and operators to hear their views and develop new tools to communicate and engage with them on this important issue."

– David McLaughlin, Director of Climate Change, International Institute for Sustainable Development

The International Institute for Sustainable Development's project will help small and medium-sized enterprises get personalized climate change information and understand the impacts of a changing climate.

The Institute will also develop a series of capacity-building activities that will help businesses develop climate resilience, take climate action and help protect Manitoba's economic sustainability.

Materials developed by the International Institute for Sustainable Development will have national relevance for small and medium-sized enterprises across Canada.

