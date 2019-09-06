Government of Canada supports climate education and awareness by Agriculture in the Classroom Saskatchewan

SASKATOON, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Climate change is one of the defining environmental challenges of our time. Increasing climate education, awareness, and action through independent third parties will support Canada's efforts to protect the environment and transition to a cleaner economy.

Today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, announced up to $97,100 in funding to Agriculture in the Classroom Saskatchewan, through the Government's Climate Action Fund. This funding will allow the organization to connect kids to the environment and foster awareness of sustainability and climate change.

Agriculture in the Classroom Saskatchewan aims to empower 18,000 Canadians annually to gain a better understanding of the factors that contribute to climate change and offer the tools to integrate garden-based sustainability learning into the classroom.

Through the Climate Action Fund, the Government provides up to $3 million to support projects delivered by students, youth, Indigenous Peoples and organizations, not-for-profit organizations, small and medium-sized business, and research and educational institutions.

Funded projects will raise awareness of climate change and clean growth and encourage others to take action in support of Canada's climate goals.

"I am inspired by the initiatives being brought forward by Canadians from coast to coast to coast. These initiatives will help others be better informed and take positive action to tackle climate change. This funding is supporting our full-time students, youth, not-for-profits, and for-profit organizations make a difference. Together, we're sharing great ideas that will promote the importance of taking climate action right now."

– Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"We are thrilled for the opportunity to leverage the knowledge, resources, and participation of our existing Little Green Thumbs teacher network to integrate climate change and garden-based education. Gardens are living laboratories, especially suited to climate change education, and powerful tools to cultivate wonder at the natural world, inspire hope through opportunities for action, and develop youths' capacity to create change."

– Brit MacDonald, National Program Director for Little Green Thumbs, Agriculture in the Classroom Saskatchewan

The project will help kids increase their knowledge of the factors that contribute to climate change, its effects on our daily life, and how to adapt.

The Climate Action Fund supports initiatives that help bring new ideas and innovations to help tackle climate change and encourage climate action. The Fund supports Canada's climate plan objectives through investments in climate solutions.

