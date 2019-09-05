Government of Canada supports climate action by Vivre en Ville

QUÉBEC, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Climate change is one of the defining environmental challenges of our time. Increasing climate education, awareness, and action by Canadians across the country supports Canada's efforts to protect the environment and transition to a cleaner economy.

Today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, announced up to $145,000 in funding through the Climate Action Fund to Vivre en Ville for its project Building with Climate Change.

Vivre en Ville will help small and medium-sized developers adopt good practices in emissions reduction and climate change adaptation and implement sustainable building projects. Building with Climate Change will benefit vulnerable populations, which are targeted by the building projects.

The Climate Action Fund provides up to $3 million to support projects delivered by students, youth, Indigenous Peoples and organizations, not-for-profit organizations, small and medium-sized businesses, and research and educational institutions.

Funded projects will raise awareness of climate change and clean growth and encourage others to take action in support of Canada's climate goals.

Quotes

"I am inspired by the initiatives being brought forward by Canadians from coast to coast to coast. These initiatives will help others be better informed and take action to tackle climate change. This funding is supporting our full-time students, youth, and not-for-profit and for-profit organizations make a difference. Together, we're sharing great ideas that will help raise awareness about the importance of taking action on climate change right now."

– Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Developers play a key role in the construction of buildings and homes and can contribute to creating resilient communities better adapted to climate change. Vivre en Ville will use its expertise to raise awareness and mobilize developers in the fight against climate change—encouraging the implementation of sustainable building projects. "

– Christian Savard, Managing Director of Vivre en Ville

Quick facts

Buildings account for 11 percent of greenhouse gas emissions in Canada .

. The Climate Action Fund supports initiatives that help bring new ideas and innovations to help tackle climate change and encourage climate action. The Fund supports Canada's climate plan objectives through investments in climate solutions.

