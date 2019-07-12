Government of Canada supports climate action by the City of Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, July 12, 2019 /CNW/ - People in Manitoba are feeling the impacts of climate change in their communities, from severe storms to droughts. A recent report from expert Canadian scientists showed that Canada was warming at twice the average global. That's why the Government of Canada is working with businesses, cities and towns, Indigenous communities, universities, schools and hospitals to reduce pollution, improve our health, and make life more affordable.

Today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, announced support for climate action by the City of Winnipeg. The $1.3 million in funding will help the City of Winnipeg expand its Brady Road Resource Management Facility landfill gas capture system. The project will expand the City of Winnipeg's collection system for polluting gas from landfills and upgrade existing wells. This will help reduce methane emissions, one of the most polluting greenhouse gases.

The funding comes from the Government of Canada's Low Carbon Economy Fund – an important part of Canada's climate plan. The Fund invests in projects that reduce carbon pollution, save money, and create good jobs in a clean economy.

Canada's climate plan puts Canada on track for the biggest reduction in carbon emissions in our country's history. The plan has over 50 measures, including investing in clean energy and phasing out coal power, building public transit, and introducing a price on carbon pollution so that it is no longer free to pollute.

Quotes

"Canadians across the country are coming up with innovative and affordable solutions to increase energy efficiency and reduce emissions, saving people money and creating good jobs along the way. By investing in these projects, from coast to coast to coast, the Government of Canada is making sure we are positioned to succeed in the $26 trillion global market for clean solutions and to create good middle class jobs today and for the future."

– Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Upgrading and expanding the landfill gas capture system at the Brady Road Resource Management Facility is an important step towards meeting the City of Winnipeg's commitment to reduce city-wide greenhouse gas emissions 20 percent by 2030. Thanks to the Government of Canada's support, these improvements will reduce GHG emissions by over 1.1 million tonnes over 30 years — equal to the annual emissions of nearly 240,000 passenger cars."

– Councillor Cindy Gilroy, Chairperson of the Standing Policy Committee on Water and Waste, Riverbank Management and the Environment

Quick facts

The project will improve landfill gas collection efficiency from 48% to 75% and reduce emissions from the second largest single-point emitter of greenhouse gases in Manitoba .

. This project will be a key contributor towards reducing waste-related emissions identified in Winnipeg's Climate Action Plan.

Climate Action Plan. According to Clean Energy Canada, the energy efficiency measures in Canada's climate plan will help improve Canada's economy and environment between now and 2030 by creating 118,000 new jobs, boosting our GDP by $356 billion , and saving Canadian households an average of $114 a year. Every $1 spent on energy efficiency generates approximately $7 of GDP.

climate plan will help improve economy and environment between now and 2030 by creating 118,000 new jobs, boosting our GDP by , and saving Canadian households an average of a year. Every spent on energy efficiency generates approximately of GDP. The Low Carbon Economy Challenge, valued at $450 million , supports projects that will leverage ingenuity across the country to reduce emissions and generate clean growth.

Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Sabrina Kim, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-743-7138, sabrina.kim2@canada.ca; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), ec.media.ec@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.ec.gc.ca

