Government of Canada supports climate action by Fraser Basin Council

BURNABY, BC, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Climate change is one of the defining environmental challenges of our time. Increasing climate education, awareness, and action through independent organizations will support Canada's efforts to protect the environment and transition to a cleaner economy.

Today, the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, Jonathan Wilkinson, on behalf of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, announced up to $50,000 for the Fraser Basin Council through the federal government's Climate Action Fund. The funding will help to develop an interactive online platform for young Canadians to share their personal stories on how climate change is impacting them.

The Climate Action Fund provides up to $3 million to support projects delivered by students, youth, Indigenous Peoples and organizations, not-for-profit organizations, small and medium-sized businesses, and research and educational institutions.

Funded projects will raise awareness of climate change and clean growth and encourage others to take action to reduce carbon pollution and support Canada's climate goals.

"Young Canadians know that climate change is real, and the time to act is now. This project is just one example of how youth across Canada are doing great things to raise awareness with their peers to fight climate change. Dialogue with our young people today will help encourage other communities right across the country to take action."

– Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"My Climate Story is an online platform that connects youth in British Columbia and provides space for them to share stories on how their day-to-day lives and communities are being impacted by climate change and on inspiring actions they are taking to address this complex issue. My Climate Story will validate youth efforts and encourage policy and decision makers to make it common practice to consult and integrate youth voices in developing climate policies. The project will support the broader vision of building a BC-wide youth-for-climate-solutions network. We are thankful to our funders, Environment and Climate Change Canada and BC Parks, for their support on this project."

– Sonja Dodig, Youth Program Lead, Fraser Basin Council

The Fraser Basin Council will receive up to $50,000 in funding through the Climate Action Fund.

in funding through the Climate Action Fund. My Climate Story will also be an avenue for participants to learn about youth-led climate solutions in British Columbia .

. The project aims to validate the efforts of youth and encourage policy and decision makers to make common practice consulting and integrating youth.

Young people are powerful agents of change. Involving them in the conversation about climate change equips them to build solutions we need to fight climate change.

The Climate Action Fund supports initiatives that help bring new ideas and innovations to help tackle climate change and encourage climate action. The Fund supports Canada's climate plan objectives through investments in climate solutions.

