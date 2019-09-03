Government of Canada supports climate action by Entreprise Indorama PTA Montréal S.E.C

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - People in Quebec are feeling the impacts of climate change in their communities. A recent report from expert Canadian government and academic scientists showed that Canada was warming at twice the average global rate. By working together, we can take action on climate change in a way that benefits all Canadians.

Today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, announced support for climate action by Entreprise Indorama PTA Montréal S.E.C. Funding of up to $2.4 million will help Indorama install new equipment and clean technologies that will manage the safe recovery and reuse of organic compounds. The recovery of these compounds, currently converted to CO2 and released into the atmosphere, will result in a reduction in carbon pollution.

The funding comes from the Champions stream of the Government of Canada's Low Carbon Economy Fund—an important part of Canada's climate plan. The Fund invests in projects that reduce carbon pollution, save money, and create good jobs in a clean economy.

The Government of Canada is making energy-efficiency investments to provide practical and affordable ways to reduce pollution and is committed to supporting climate action and creating good middle-class jobs, ensuring we build a safe and prosperous future for our kids and grandkids.

"Canadians across the country are coming up with innovative and affordable solutions to increase energy efficiency and reduce emissions, saving people money and creating good jobs along the way. By investing in these projects, from coast to coast to coast, the Government of Canada is making sure we are positioned to succeed in the $26 trillion global market for clean solutions and to create good middle-class jobs today and for the future."

– Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Entreprise Indorama PTA Montréal S.E.C. will install a new unit that will recover organic compounds and reinject them into the company's chemical production processes, thereby reducing consumption of raw materials and increasing the efficiency of Indorama's operations.

According to Clean Energy Canada, the energy-efficiency measures in Canada's climate plan are estimated to create 118,000 jobs and boost GDP by $356 billion .

The Leadership Fund provides up to $1.4 billion to provinces and territories to maximize investments in projects and programs that encourage clean growth and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, supporting the Pan-Canadian Framework.

The Challenge provides more than $500 million in funding to support projects that leverage ingenuity across the country to reduce emissions and generate clean growth. The Challenge is divided into two streams.



Champions stream was available to provinces and territories, municipalities, Indigenous communities and organizations, businesses, not-for-profit organizations.



The $50 million Partnerships stream, launched on December 20, 2018 , targets small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, small municipalities, and Indigenous communities and organizations.

