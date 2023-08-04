AREA 506 Container Village receives $150,000 from the Government of Canada

SAINT JOHN, NB, Aug. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Investing in Canada's cultural infrastructure improves Canadians' access to arts and culture, contributes to the economy, and provides essential opportunities for artists and performers.

Today, Wayne Long, Member of Parliament (Saint John–Rothesay), announced $150,000 in funding for AREA 506 Festival to expand and improve the performance space in its Container Village. He made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

The Government of Canada is providing this funding through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund. The work will expand the performance space to make it more accessible and limit exposure to weather conditions, which will help attract more people.

"The Atlantic region is an outstanding part of the country in which to spend your summer holidays. AREA 506 brings people together and lets our local musicians, artists, artisans and goods shine. I encourage Saint John residents and tourists to come to the waterfront to fully enjoy this unique space and take in the performances."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"With its Container Village, Waterfront Concert Series and annual festival, AREA 506 has made a name for itself in our local culture. The improvements to the performance space will help us continue to offer rich and diverse cultural experiences to the community and tourists as well as showcase artists' creativity."

—Wayne Long, Member of Parliament (Saint John–Rothesay)

"Since its inception, AREA 506 has been committed to celebrating music, culture and goods. We are incredibly appreciative of our government's support to create additional opportunities for cultural initiatives, and to help create platforms for diverse voices at AREA 506 events."

—Ray Gracewood, President and Chair, AREA 506

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage and creative innovation. The Fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment, and feasibility studies related to cultural spaces.

AREA 506 Festival is a non-profit organization in Saint John, New Brunswick. It has a mandate to create a national arts festival that is held every year and to showcase community culture and talent. Its Container Village houses shops, food trucks, a performance space, and public art, as well as pop-up activities.

