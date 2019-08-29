Government of Canada supports Alberta's steel and aluminum sector

Federal investment helps 10 Alberta steel and aluminum companies diversify their products, improve productivity, and reduce costs

EDMONTON, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada's steel and aluminum sectors are key contributors to the Canadian economy, creating well-paying jobs and providing key inputs for major industries.

Today, the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, announced $5,701,738 in funding for 10 companies in Edmonton, Calgary, Lethbridge, and Nisku.

The funding is being provided under the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) Steel and Aluminum Initiative, announced in March 2019. Delivered by Canada's regional development agencies, the funding provides targeted support to Canadian small and medium-sized businesses in the steel, aluminum, and manufacturing sectors through non-repayable contributions for projects to enhance productivity, increase competitiveness by adopting new innovative technologies, and create more highly skilled jobs.

With this funding, these companies will design new products, open new facilities, and install advanced manufacturing equipment, thereby creating approximately 150 well-paying, middle-class jobs.

Canada's steel and aluminum sector is an important contributor to our economy and to our manufacturing supply chains, providing thousands of Canadians with good, middle-class jobs. This funding initiative provides small and medium-sized businesses with consistent support across all regions of Canada, while tailoring support to meet regional needs.

Quotes

"Our government is supporting Canada's hard-working steel and aluminum workers and companies from coast to coast to coast. Our investments in support of small- and medium-sized producers and users of steel and aluminum will help these businesses innovate to drive productivity, scale up, and expand into new markets, which will help create good middle-class jobs."

– The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada

"The small and medium-sized businesses in our steel and aluminum industries are important contributors to the economic vitality of communities across the country. By investing in their success, we are investing in the success of all Canadians."

– The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion

"Our metal resources are crucial to the way energy is generated and used. Our ability to shift to a low-carbon economy is dependent on minerals and metals, which includes steel and aluminum. Our investment in these innovative businesses that build products from steel and aluminum is helping these craftsmen contribute their expertise to the clean future we envision."

– The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Mill Woods

Quick facts

Regional development agencies are one of Canada's four flagship platforms supporting innovation, along with the Industrial Research Assistance Program, the Strategic Innovation Fund and the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service.

four flagship platforms supporting innovation, along with the Industrial Research Assistance Program, the Strategic Innovation Fund and the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service. The Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program builds on the objectives of the Innovation and Skills Plan by providing regionally tailored, nationally consistent support for business productivity and scale-up, and by helping enhance regional technology clusters and innovation ecosystems.

In 2018, Canada's steel and aluminum industry employed more than 33,500 Canadians and contributed $8.9 billion to Canada's gross domestic product.

Backgrounder

Supporting Alberta small and medium-sized enterprise users of steel and aluminum

The Steel and Aluminum Initiative supports small and medium-sized businesses operating within Canadian steel and aluminum supply chains, helping them to respond to global market dynamics that impact their competitiveness. Funding supports investments in innovative projects that will enhance productivity and/or augment firm competitiveness. It offers non-repayable funding to western Canadian companies.

Recipient Project Description Location Funding A.H.M.S. Inc. Purchase and install equipment to develop and commercialize fluid end technologies. Nisku, AB $344,250 C.W. Carry Ltd. Purchase and install advanced manufacturing equipment to increase production capacity and efficiency. Edmonton, AB $261,107 DFI Corporation Design, engineer and manufacture pipe mill line equipment to enable entry into the wholesale piling pipe market. Edmonton, AB $500,000 Endurance Technologies Inc. Install advanced manufacturing equipment and software to increase processing capabilities. Calgary, AB $1,000,000 GT Metal Products Ltd. Purchase a brake press to reduce outsourcing costs, broaden product service offering, and increase operational efficiency. Edmonton, AB $171,238 M.A. Steel Foundry Ltd. Purchase and install a 3D sand printer and develop a marketing plan to increase productivity and expand capacity. Calgary, AB $466,000 Quantiam Technologies Inc. Design, assemble and test advanced metal-coating equipment that will enhance productivity and reduce production costs. Edmonton, AB $773,368 Reggin Industries Inc. Purchase and install ancillary equipment for a fiber laser system that will increase productivity and reduce costs. Calgary, AB $489,500 Southland Trailer Corp. Expand manufacturing of gravel and highway trailers to an additional facility and implement a new production system, reducing waste and cost. Lethbridge, AB $822,150 Unitray Systems Inc. Design, purchase, and install a custom robotic welding system for increased manufacturing capacity. Edmonton, AB $874,125

