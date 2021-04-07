Government of Canada supports Alberta agri-food sector with investment in BioNeutra

Today, the Honourable Jim Carr, Special Representative for the Prairies, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD), announced a federal investment of $2,942,050 for Edmonton-based BioNeutra to further grow its product line of organic plant-based food ingredients for the global market.

WD funding will enable BioNeutra to acquire equipment needed to double its manufacturing capacity and move its bottling processes from a foreign supplier to the company's Alberta facility. The federal investment will help to better position BioNeutra to expand globally, creating quality jobs for Albertans, and building on Canada's reputation as a leader in the agri-food sector. Over the next four years, the project is expected to result in more than 20 high-value jobs.

BioNeutra focuses on converting starch molecules to healthier food ingredients without chemical modification. The company's Alberta location is the only North American facility manufacturing a type of healthy food ingredient made from plant starch. This process enables BioNeutra to produce its VitaFiber line of products—a naturally sweet, low calorie, and high fiber alternative to sugar. The VitaFiber line of natural and organic food products are sold to consumers and to food manufacturers looking to use healthier alternatives to sugar in their products.

"The demand for healthy, organic plant-based foods is growing exponentially around the world, and Alberta is well-positioned to capitalize on this opportunity thanks to its strong agricultural sector. With today's investment, the Government of Canada is supporting an Alberta company, helping to create jobs, and working to further strengthen Canada's agriculture industry."

- The Honourable Jim Carr, Special Representative for the Prairies

"The agri-food industry presents enormous potential for diversifying Alberta's economy, and our government is committed to ensuring that companies operating in this sector can continue to create good jobs for Canadians while supporting our economic recovery."

- The Honorable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada

"We are thrilled with the customer response to our sustainable, pea-based VitaFiber. We know that our customers are looking for smarter nutrition through sugar reduction and increased fiber. Through the partnership with Western Economic Diversification Canada, BioNeutra is accelerating the expansion of our facility to meet the expected demand for our ingredients both here in Canada and around the world."

- Dr. Jianhua Zhu, President and CEO, BioNeutra Global Corporation

An interest free and repayable investment of more than $2.94 million from Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) will double BioNeutra's manufacturing capacity, enabling the company to meet growing consumer demands for its organic plant-based food ingredients—both nationally and internationally.

Founded in 2003 and based in Edmonton, BioNeutra is one of Canada's fastest growing companies. It is a supplier of high-quality fiber ingredients and products that contribute to advanced human nutrition and wellness in functional and healthy foods. BioNeutra focuses on providing consistent, quality ingredients for formulators and manufacturers.

WD's Business Scale-up and Productivity (BSP) program supports high-growth businesses that are scaling up and producing innovative goods, services, or technologies. It offers interest free, repayable funding to incorporated businesses.

