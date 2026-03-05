CANBERRA, Australia, March 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with His Majesty King Abdullah Il of Jordan.

The leaders condemned the Iranian regime's missile and drone attacks on civilians across the Middle East. Prime Minister Carney expressed Canada's solidarity with Jordan in the face of these unprovoked attacks, and commended His Majesty on his defensive efforts.

The Prime Minister conveyed his gratitude to His Majesty for his protection of the thousands of Canadians who live in Jordan and discussed ongoing efforts to assist Canadians to leave the region. They discussed opportunities for de-escalation and how to halt the expansion of the conflict.

The leaders agreed that diplomatic engagement is essential to avoid a wider and deeper conflict. Innocent civilians must be protected, and all parties must commit to finding enduring agreements to end both nuclear proliferation and terrorist extremism.

