CANBERRA, Australia, March 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, in Canberra, during his first official visit to Australia.

The leaders reaffirmed the strong bilateral relationship between Canada and Australia, and identified key sectors to expand trade and cooperation, including in energy, critical minerals, defence, and artificial intelligence.

They welcomed growing collaboration between Canadian pension funds and Australian superannuation funds – supporting Canada's mission to unleash $1 trillion in investment over the next five years. They also highlighted progress toward modernising the Canada-Australia Tax Treaty and announced new formalised ministerial level economic talks that will deepen collaboration on investment, regulatory alignment, and economic security. The leaders discussed facilitating joint investment in nation-building projects. Prime Minister Carney extended an invite to the Australian superannuation funds to visit Canada this year to advance these efforts.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Albanese reaffirmed their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. They agreed to strengthen defence and security cooperation to promote stability, security, and prosperity across the region and in both countries, including through a regular Defence Ministers' Meeting and enhanced senior officials' dialogue to advance practical collaboration.

The prime ministers underscored the value of closer institutional ties and regular high-level engagement to bolster the bilateral relationship and accelerate shared strategic, economic, and security objectives.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Albanese agreed to remain in close contact as both countries deliver this ambitious agenda.

