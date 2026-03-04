Magog business receives $214,500 in funding from CED.

MAGOG, QC, March 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting business growth contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why Louis Villeneuve, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, today announced, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED, a repayable contribution of $214,500 for Synode. This CED funding will make it possible to support the business as it begins to market its products in other international markets.

Founded in January 2023, Synode is a business that is developing and marketing cloud-based SaaS-type (Software as a Service) software that enables manufacturing businesses to manage, collaborate and distribute using a single communications platform with three-dimensional interactive products. CED's assistance will make it possible to boost the business's growth and development internationally.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they are key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy.

Quotes

"Small and medium-sized manufacturers are the foundation of our local economies and a driver of regional development. CED's investment will strengthen Magog's growth and competitiveness, while also generating positive economic spin-offs for the entire region."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic–Cartierville, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED

"Innovative SMEs are at the heart of our region's economic development. By supporting Synode in its international marketing efforts, our government is providing concrete assistance to a homegrown business that is raising the profile of Magog's and the surrounding area's know-how. Thanks to CED, Synode will be able to accelerate its growth and strengthen our position as an innovative region. Congratulations to the entire team!"

Louis Villeneuve, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi

"This financial support marks a crucial step in our mission to raise Synode's profile internationally. It helps us deepen our presence on primary global markets, expand our partnerships abroad and showcase our Canadian innovations to a broader audience. We are proud to contribute to the region's leadership on the international stage, and we are grateful for the trust the government is placing in our vision and our potential."

Eddine Alimat, CEO, Synode

Quick facts

Funding has been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Gabrielle Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]