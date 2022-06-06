Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, alongside Chandra Arya, Member of Parliament for Nepean, Councillor Catherine McKenney, Council Liaison for Housing and Homelessness for the City of Ottawa, and the Right Reverend Shane Parker, Bishop of the Anglican Archdiocese of Ottawa, announced a federal investment of over $6.6 million to construct a new building on the site of the former Christ Church Bells Corners rectory. The City of Ottawa has allocated an additional $740,000 for fee and development charge waivers, and $4 million in Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI) funding toward the project.

Located at 3865 Old Richmond Road, the building, which has been named Hollyer House, will include a mix of unit sizes and rental affordability to create a diverse community and address the needs of vulnerable populations, including seniors, people with disabilities, and low-income families. Of the building's 35 units, 10 will be dedicated to single women and women with children. The ground floor of the building will also host a community services hub containing a food cupboard and a community resource centre.

The building is owned by the Anglican Diocese of Ottawa (ADO) will be operated in partnership with the Christ Church Bells Corners Parish (CCBC), along with support from a number of community organizations.

This investment by the Government of Canada was made possible by the National Housing Strategy's (NHS) National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) and seed funding, administered by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Through this funding, our government is helping those most vulnerable by providing housing right here in Ottawa. This is the National Housing Strategy at work, and we continue to ensure no one is left behind." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"The Hollyer House project is yet another example of what can be achieved when we work together. Through this collaboration with the city, we are helping to ensure that all people in Ottawa and across our province have safe and affordable housing that enables them to thrive." – Chandra Arya, Member of Parliament, Nepean

"By waiving fees for this project and combining City funds with contributions from our partners, the City of Ottawa is able to help fill an urgent housing need. We will be able to improve the quality of life for people in the community and ensure that at-risk individuals and families will soon have an opportunity to access safe, affordable housing." – Jim Watson, Mayor, City of Ottawa

"The Anglican Diocese of Ottawa is a strong advocate for affordable housing and is actively committed to providing new units. We gladly collaborate and partner with many other organizations to do this work, and we value the support of CMHC, which has been instrumental in making the Hollyer House project possible." –The Right Reverend Shane Parker, Bishop of the Anglican Archdiocese of Ottawa

Quick facts:

The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. With a budget of $13.2 billion , the NHCF plans to:

, the NHCF plans to: Create up to 60,000 new homes



Repair up to 240,000 homes



Create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence



Create at least 7,000 new homes for seniors



Create at least 2,400 new homes for people with developmental disabilities

Budget 2022 proposes to advance $2.9 billion in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units.

in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units. The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

Associated links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry.

Check out the National Housing Strategy Housing Funding Initiatives Map to see the affordable housing projects that have been developed across Canada.

Rendering of Hollyer House by the Anglican Archidiocese of Ottawa

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Media contacts: Arevig Afarian, Office of the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, mailto:[email protected]; Media Relations: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]