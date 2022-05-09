Gatineau business receives $267,000 in financial assistance from CED.

GATINEAU, QC, May 9, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting SME growth through the adoption of cutting-edge and digital technologies contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why Greg Fergus, Member of Parliament for Hull–Aylmer and Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and to the President of the Treasury Board, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a repayable contribution of $267,000 for Boulons Éclair. This CED support will enable the business to increase its manufacturing capacity.

Boulons Éclair specializes in the custom manufacture of bolts and anchors. To be more autonomous, have more control over costs, provide better-quality products, and improve delivery timeframes, the Gatineau business will be able to acquire and install production equipment and thus become less dependent on outside suppliers. This project will support economic diversification in Gatineau and strengthen the entrepreneurial and industrial fabric of the entire region.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy. They are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"Today's announcement is proof once again of the Government of Canada's commitment to Gatineau's manufacturing businesses, which are part of our economic recovery plan. By helping them pursue their activities and by stimulating their growth, the government is working to ensure Quebec's manufacturing industry plays a major role in Canada's economic recovery."

Greg Fergus, Member of Parliament for Hull–Aylmer and Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and to the President of the Treasury Board

"It is SMEs that foster economic development and diversification in communities. That is why we are helping them grow strategically, so we can build a stronger, more resilient economy. I am therefore delighted with our government's support for Boulons Éclair's project. The success and spin-offs generated by its project to increase its production capacity will contribute to the region's economic vitality. All my congratulations to the Boulons Éclair team!"

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"This contribution from CED is enabling us to acquire automated production equipment that will greatly increase our manufacturing capacity. In this way, we will be able to guarantee the quality of our products and our speedy delivery timelines. Our aim is to quickly position ourselves as a leader in our industry. We are very proud of this project and the spin-offs it will generate. In addition to the jobs we are creating, we will be able to offer a competitive advantage to our clients across Canada and the U.S."

Vincent Gauthier, President, Boulons Éclair

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

SMEs represent 99.7% of Quebec businesses and contribute to 50% of the province's GDP.

businesses and contribute to 50% of the province's GDP. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

