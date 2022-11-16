Régie intermunicipale de traitement des matières résiduelles de la Gaspésie will receive nearly $300,000 in financial assistance from CED to support the Quebec economy in going green.

GRANDE-RIVIÈRE, QC, Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

SMEs and organizations have a key role to play in ensuring Quebec's economy makes the environmental transition. They seek to innovate and grow by becoming more competitive in a greener world. That is why the Member of Parliament for Gaspésie‒Les Îles‑de‍-la‑Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, is today announcing, on behalf of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, the Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, a non‑repayable contribution of $280,000 for the Régie intermunicipale de traitement des matières résiduelles de la Gaspésie (RITMRG).

This CED assistance will enable the organization to acquire innovative equipment that focuses on a circular, digitally automated sorting process to make it easier to sort recyclable materials received at the centre. The sorting zone will also be reorganized with new workstations that are more ergonomic and functional. This new equipment will enable RITMRG to improve its productivity and reduce its rejection rate. The region's circular economy will thus have access to more high‑quality recovered materials.

Founded in 1998, the RITMRG leverages innovation to optimize waste management within the territories of the MRC du Rocher‑Percé and MRC de La Côte‑de‑Gaspé. The non‑profit organization promotes a holistic approach to waste generation and management within its territory. It focuses on being proactive, local management, and communication to ensure efficient waste reduction at the source, re‑use, recycling, and recovery in order to reduce the amount of material destined for the landfill.

A sustainable, just, and more inclusive recovery will come, among other things, through the green shift. The Government of Canada supports SMEs and organizations by fostering sustainable development in all regions across Quebec. To achieve this, it leverages programs and services adapted to accelerate the launch of innovative projects, the adoption of clean technologies, and the development of greener products. In this way, CED is providing concrete assistance to Quebec's entrepreneurs and workers so they can better position themselves and seize opportunities arising out of an economy in transition.

Quotes

"Our government has made concrete commitments to demonstrate that a strong economy and a healthy environment go hand in hand. In particular, we are making strategic investments in clean technologies, a priority in our economic recovery plan. By helping organizations such as the RITMRG become more innovative and by supporting innovation to develop more eco-friendly technologies and products, we are paving the way for a greener Quebec."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie‒Les Îles‑de‍-la‑Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue

"The climate crisis is the greatest challenge of our time, and we must help organizations such as the Régie intermunicipale de traitements des matières résiduelles de la Gaspésie to develop more environmentally friendly processes. That is why our government is supporting this project, which will make it possible to reduce the amount of material destined for the landfill. Congratulations to the entire RITMRG team on making this green shift. You are an example to us all!"

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome‍–‍Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Our organization is showing great audacity and flexibility in facing waste management issues through this one‑of‑a‑kind circular approach in Quebec to sorting recyclable materials. The leadership of our board of directors and the financial support of partners such as CED are an essential boost enabling us to stand out in the region."

James Keays, President, Régie intermunicipale de traitement des matières résiduelles de la Gaspésie

Quick facts

According to a survey conducted in 2022 by Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters, 90% of Canadian manufacturing SMEs have not yet begun their low-carbon transition, and yet, SMEs generate approximately 30% of Canada's total GHG emissions.

The 2021 Speech from the Throne confirms that the fight against climate change and the green shift are priorities for the Government of Canada .

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

The funding announced today has been granted under the Jobs and Growth Fund (JGF) program. This program targets businesses and economic organizations to help them prepare local economies for long‑term growth. It involves strategic investments in projects aimed at reducing Canada's environmental impact and fostering a green, resilient economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations: Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]