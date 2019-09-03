Government of Canada supports a just and fair coal energy transition for Alberta

New funding supports workers and communities in Alberta

EDMONTON, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Transitioning to a clean energy economy benefits our health, our communities, and our future prosperity. The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring the transition is fair for workers and communities.

Today, the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, announced funding of $3,633,417 through the Canada Coal Transition Initiative (CCTI) for two communities and one labour organization in Alberta.

Today's investments include:

Hanna Learning Centre (HLC) will receive $693,500 to establish a business hub and concierge centre for business inquiries and entrepreneurship support.

to establish a business hub and concierge centre for business inquiries and entrepreneurship support. The County of Paintearth No. 18 will receive $2,739,917 to support business ecosystem development and hire transition staff in east-central Alberta .

to support business ecosystem development and hire transition staff in east-central . United Steel Workers ASM #1595 will receive $200,000 to hire a transition coordinator in Wabamun, AB to support laid-off coal industry workers.

These projects will support business development and re-employment initiatives in Alberta.

The challenge of climate change requires Canada to transition our economy and, in particular, our energy system to one that is more sustainable. This is why, through Budget 2018, the Government of Canada committed $35 million over five years to support communities affected by the phase out of coal-fired electricity.

"Canadians understand the importance of rising to the challenge of climate change. Today's investments are empowering workers and communities to prepare for, find, and act on new opportunities as Canada makes a gradual transition away from the use of coal-fired power."

- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada

"Our government recognizes the importance of a just and fair transition to support workers and communities in Alberta. These projects help build resilience to a changing climate by supporting business development and re-employment initiatives, creating new economic growth opportunities and well-paying jobs."

- The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Mill Woods

