Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Michael V. McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, and, the Honourable Paulie Chinna, Minister Responsible for the Northwest Territories Housing Corporation, announced that the $60 million northern carve-out set aside for the territory under the National Housing Co-Investment Fund will support the construction of 126 new affordable housing units.

Under this agreement, approximately $25.5 million will be directly administered by Northwest Territories Housing Corporation to construct 60 affordable housing units in 16 remote communities. The remaining $34.5 million will go toward supporting Indigenous governments and organizations to create 66 affordable homes through the repair and new construction of mixed-income, mixed-tenure, and mixed-use housing.

This is the largest single-year housing investment in the Northwest Territories by any federal government in recent history.

Quotes:

"Our government is taking steps every day to ensure that everyone has a safe and affordable place to call home. We're focusing especially on those who are most vulnerable, including families living in remote northern communities. This investment through the National Housing Co-Investment fund will help support the construction of new housing units that are affordable, accessible and energy efficient. We're proud to be working the Government of the Northwest Territories and others to give more residents a place to call home." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"Our government understands that safe, quality, and affordable housing is a priority for Northerners. This is something I have heard consistently from Northern and Indigenous partners since being appointed Minister of Northern Affairs. This investment under the National Housing Strategy represents an important step towards meeting those needs. I'm confident the Northwest Territories Housing Corporation and its partners will select and build projects that have long-term, positive impacts on these communities and their residents." ꟷ The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs

"Our government recognizes the unique housing needs and challenges here in the Northwest Territories and across the North. That's why we've set aside a special northern carve-out under the National Housing Co-investment Fund to help offset high construction costs for new housing. Today's announcement will lead to the construction of more than 120 new homes for households in communities across the territory, improving the quality of life for those who need it most while helping to create jobs and stimulating local economies." – Michael V. McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories

"The Government of the Northwest Territories has committed to reducing the core housing need across the territory, working in partnership to develop at least 100 affordable housing units as part of its mandate. This partnership with the government of Canada helps to ensure this commitment is on track and we greatly appreciate their collaboration on addressing the housing needs for the people of the NWT. The GNWT will continue to seek opportunities for investment to help address the significant and urgent housing needs of NWT residents." – The Honourable Paulie Chinna, Minister Responsible for the Northwest Territories Housing Corporation

Quick facts:



The northern carve-out of contribution funding within the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is available to offset high construction costs caused by the unique building challenges faced in the north.

With a budget of $13 .2 billion, the NHCF gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults.

Through the NHCF, the Government of Canada will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes.

will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes. Under the NHCF, investments are also planned to create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence, as well as create at least 7,000 new affordable housing units for seniors and 2,400 new affordable housing units for people with developmental disabilities.

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $70+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home—this includes more than $13 billion committed through the 2020 Fall Economic Statement.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

BACKGROUNDER

NWT National Housing Co-Investment Fund Carve-Out Utilization

The NWT Housing Corporation (NWTHC) and the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) have agreed to commit the full $60 million NWT carve-out under the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), a National Housing Strategy initiative.





This funding will support a portfolio of 17 projects delivered by the NWTHC, and 6 community-led projects.





Funding is expected to be allocated in time for the upcoming 2021 construction season. Construction of all 60 NWTHC units will be initiated this year





These new affordable housing units will help meet GNWT's Mandate commitment to "increase the stock of quality, energy-efficient and affordable housing, especially for vulnerable persons, by 100 units over four years."





This is a historical territorial-federal partnership and represents the largest single-year housing investment in NWT by any federal government in recent history.





Aside from the carve-out funding, NWT proponents are eligible to apply for the general stream of the NHCF. In October 2020 , $33.7 million was announced for the construction of the Avens Pavilion in Yellowknife , which includes 102 units of safe and affordable housing for seniors.





, was announced for the construction of the Avens Pavilion in , which includes 102 units of safe and affordable housing for seniors. Since 2015, the federal government has invested $185 million under the National Housing Strategy and other programs to support the housing needs of NWT.

Allocation Summary - NWTHC Portfolio

Location Project Type Units Fort Resolution New Construction 4 Kakisa New Construction 4 Fort Providence New Construction 4 Łutselk'e New Construction 4 Behchokǫ̀ 1 New Construction 4 Behchokǫ̀ 2 New Construction 2 Ndılǫ and Dettah New Construction 2 Sambaa k'e New Construction 2 Nahanni Butte New Construction 4 Fort Liard New Construction 4 Délı̨nę New Construction 4 Tulita New Construction 4 Fort Good Hope New Construction 4 Colville Lake New Construction 2 Tsiigehtchic New Construction 4 Tuktoyaktuk New Construction 4 Paulatuk New Construction 4 Total

60

