Government of Canada supporting expanded market opportunities for the organic industry

RICHMOND, BC, July 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Marie-Claude Bibeau was at Kwantlen Polytechnic University where she highlighted a recent funding announcement of $992,131 for the CanadaOrganic Trade Association.

The investment, made under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership's AgriMarketing Program, will support the industry in resolving market access issues, ensuring Canadian organic products remain competitive. The funding will also help create export and domestic opportunities to promote the "Canada Organic" brand.

The project includes activities such as attending trade shows, hosting incoming missions, participating at international trade advocacy meetings and creating a retailer training webinar series and manual.

The Government of Canada has also recently supported a review of organic standards and has provided program support to the Organic Federation of Canada to help maintain the sector's sustainability.

Quotes

"Our government supports the organic industry as it continues to create good jobs across the country for our middle class. Supporting market development for organic products will further contribute to the growth of a diverse, modern Canadian agricultural sector."

- Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Demand for our high-quality organic products is increasing here and abroad. Our Government is pleased to help the organic farmers and processors in B.C. and across Canada capture as many of these opportunities as possible."

- Joe Peschisolido, Member of Parliament for Steveston-Richmond East

"This investment is dedicated to programming enhancing organic integrity, consumer and industry education, equivalency trade arrangements with organic export markets and trade advocacy on issues relevant to the success of the organic industry on the North American and international stage."

- Tia Loftsgard, Executive Director, Canada Organic Trade Association

Quick Facts

Globally, the organic marketplace is estimated at $102.76 billion (USD), growing at a rate of 17.6% per year.

(USD), growing at a rate of 17.6% per year. Annual retail sales of certified organic food products in Canada is approximately $4.4 billion . Approximately 4,289 certified organic and transitional producers are working on over 930,000 hectares of land in Canada .

is approximately . Approximately 4,289 certified organic and transitional producers are working on over 930,000 hectares of land in . Since October 2015 , the Government of Canada has invested more than $50 million in support of the organic sector, focusing on facilitating adoption of innovative technologies; helping organic farmers and processors take advantage of market opportunities; funding youth jobs; and, conducting research activities.

, the Government of has invested more than in support of the organic sector, focusing on facilitating adoption of innovative technologies; helping organic farmers and processors take advantage of market opportunities; funding youth jobs; and, conducting research activities. The agriculture and agri-food sector is a key driver of Canada's economy, and the success of the organic trade will help Canada reach the Government of Canada's ambitious goal of increasing agri-food exports to $75 billion annually by 2025.

economy, and the success of the organic trade will help reach the Government of ambitious goal of increasing agri-food exports to annually by 2025. The Canadian Agricultural Partnership is a five-year, $3 billion investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen the agriculture and agri-food sector.

investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen the agriculture and agri-food sector. Funding for the Canada Organic Trade Association was made under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership's AgriMarketing Program: National Industry Association (NIA) Component, a five-year, up to $121 million federal initiative that aims to increase and diversify exports to international markets and seize domestic market opportunities.

