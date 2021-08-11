Government of Canada supporting Canadian cleantech companies from seed to scale-up

SDTC funding will help Canadian entrepreneurs develop and grow their cleantech innovations for climate solutions

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadian entrepreneurs are world leaders in developing diverse clean technologies while advancing the Canadian economy. Despite COVID-19 disruptions and uncertainties, Canadian cleantech companies responded with agility, ingenuity and resilience to advance our global leadership.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced an investment of $19.1 million in six transformative Canadian cleantech companies through Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC). With innovations like Giatec's sophisticated concrete-sensing technologies, Eavor's advanced development of the Eavor-Loop™ to generate heat and power with zero emissions, and Flash Forest's drone-based and automated reforestation system, Canadian entrepreneurs across the country are leading the way to a net-zero economy. These projects will undoubtedly secure a leadership role for Canada on the international scene.

SDTC's critical funding helps entrepreneurs develop and deploy cleantech innovations, promotes the development of a robust Canadian cleantech market and builds the economy for the post-pandemic future. This is how we will secure a green recovery and a clean future for the next generations.

SDTC catalyzes innovation at every stage, from seed to scale-up.

Two companies are graduates of SDTC's Seed Fund for early-stage entrepreneurs now taking their business to the next level:

Solid State of Mind Inc., in Montréal, Quebec , receives $520,000 to build software to reduce the amount of data required to train and retrain artificial intelligence object detection models.

, receives to build software to reduce the amount of data required to train and retrain artificial intelligence object detection models. Flash Forest Inc., in Toronto, Ontario , receives $1.7 million to develop a drone-based, rapid reforestation system that is adaptable to many different environmental conditions and difficult-to-access sites, reducing reforestation costs and time.

Two companies are start-ups receiving support to further develop their innovations:

Eavor Technologies Inc., in Calgary, Alberta , receives $4.3 million to develop Eavor-Loop 2.0, the first scalable form of clean baseload power.

, receives to develop Eavor-Loop 2.0, the first scalable form of clean baseload power. HaiLa Technologies Inc., in Montréal, Quebec , receives $3 million to develop an ultra-low energy communication chip for wireless sensors operating in a Wi-Fi environment.

Two companies are receiving scale-up investments to take their business through early commercialization and market leadership:

Giatec Scientific Inc., in Ottawa, Ontario , receives $5.1 million to add additional sensing technologies to monitor concrete performance in its preparation, delivery and use.

, receives to add additional sensing technologies to monitor concrete performance in its preparation, delivery and use. Questor Technology Inc., in Calgary, Alberta , receives $4.5 million to develop a family of high-efficiency systems to convert waste heat into power.

Visit the SDTC website to learn more about these cleantech leaders and how Canada is advancing cleantech innovations for global climate solutions.

Quotes

"Canadian clean technologies have the power to transform the world. Today's investment will enable entrepreneurs at every stage to commercialize the ideas that will help Canada meet its 2030 climate commitments and reach net zero by 2050. This is how we see our country's future: undeniably green."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"As we look to the future and the rapid acceleration and commercialization of climate technologies, coupled with unprecedented public and private commitments to reducing global emissions, now is the time for us to band together for this common cause and common effort. Today's investment in Canadian innovation brings us closer to a net zero future."

– Leah Lawrence, President and CEO of SDTC

Quick facts

The global clean technology market is set to exceed $2.5 trillion by 2022.

by 2022. Clean technology companies currently employ more than 211,000 Canadians in rewarding, well-paying jobs.

SDTC is an independent federal foundation that funds companies with the potential to become world leaders in environmental technologies and to help solve some of the planet's most pressing environmental challenges, such as climate change and polluted air, water and soil.

SDTC-supported companies have generated $2.8 billion in annual revenues, created 16,930 jobs, brought 177 new technologies to market and reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 22.4 megatons of CO 2 annually.

in annual revenues, created 16,930 jobs, brought 177 new technologies to market and reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 22.4 megatons of CO annually. The world is taking notice of Canada's leadership in clean technology—11 Canadian companies, nine of which have been funded by SDTC, were recently placed on the 2021 Global Cleantech 100 list.

