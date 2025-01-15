Government of Canada strengthens women's sector capacity to reduce barriers and advance gender equality

VAUGHAN, ON, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Women in Canada continue to face barriers to success, such as persistent pay equity challenges, underrepresentation in high-paying jobs, disproportionate caregiving responsibilities, and a lack of pathways for career growth. Addressing these issues requires a viable women's movement that includes a diverse range of organizations and perspectives.

Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced up to $40 million for 170 women's and Indigenous women's organizations.

The funding will increase the capacity of these organizations to achieve their goals, build knowledge, and implement change. This includes establishing partnerships and networks, increasing community engagement, and developing strategic and financial plans. It could also enhance their technical skills and tools needed to provide culturally relevant, inclusive, and accessible services to better support marginalized women and gender-diverse people.

By supporting women and Indigenous women organizations, we are helping remove barriers so that more people can fully participate in Canada's economic, social, and political life. Making this success and sustainability happen for these organizations will create lasting change and support a stronger economy.

"Breaking down barriers to advance gender equality demands collective action that values diverse voices and experiences. Women's and Indigenous women's organizations are at the forefront of this work, driving transformative change. By giving them the support they need, they can tackle systemic barriers so that everyone can meaningfully participate in Canada's economic and social growth. "

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"This funding announced today will support women, girls, and gender-diverse people enables them to overcome challenges, achieve their goals, and help women fully participate in society. The Government of Canada is proud to support organizations that advance gender equality and build a more equitable, inclusive, and accessible country. "

Lisa Hepfner, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

86% of gender-equality seeking organizations in Canada experienced an increased demand for programming and/or services between 2015 and 2020, but 57% had to cancel programming or services, or shut down for a period over the same time frame due to a lack of resources.

experienced an increased demand for programming and/or services between 2015 and 2020, but 57% had to cancel programming or services, or shut down for a period over the same time frame due to a lack of resources. 67% of women's organizations in Canada launched new programs or services in response to the pandemic.

launched new programs or services in response to the pandemic. Women's wages have grown steadily since the 1990s, but disparities persist. In 2023, women in Canada earned 0.88 cents for every dollar earned by men, suggesting a gap of 12%. The pay gap is wider for: racialized, Indigenous and immigrant women.

earned for every dollar earned by men, suggesting a gap of 12%. The pay gap is wider for: racialized, Indigenous and immigrant women. Women's labour force participation reached a record high of 85.7% in July 2023 , however women are concentrated in low-wage occupations – 28.2% of women work in the five lowest paid occupations.

, however women are concentrated in low-wage occupations – 28.2% of women work in the five lowest paid occupations. Women occupy only 30% of senior management positions and just 35% of other management positions.

Women were majority owners of just 17% of small and medium-sized businesses in 2020.

