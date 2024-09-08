Ministers Kamal Khera and Harjit S. Sajjan visit the Gurdwara Sahib Paldi in Duncan, B.C. to highlight Budget 2024 investments supporting Sikh heritage across Canada.

DUNCAN, BC, Sept. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The story of Canada is made up of countless diverse histories. Canada's cultural fabric, shaped by the contributions of so many different communities, is richer and stronger because of this. When we share these stories, we build bridges, create understanding, and bring communities together.

For more than a hundred years, Sikh Canadians have made significant contributions that have helped shape the Canada we know and love and they continue to play a key role in the growth and prosperity of their communities.

Today, the Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, and the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, visited the Gurdwara Sahib Paldi in Duncan to highlight Budget 2024 investments supporting Sikh heritage and culture across Canada.

Through Budget 2024, the government will invest $1.8 million 2024-25 in the Indus Media Foundation in Surrey, B.C. for the completion of a short film highlighting the shared military heritage of Canadian and Indian soldiers in the First and Second World Wars. Starting in 2024–25, the government will also invest $11 million over two years to build new museums and cultural centres, including $6 million in support for the Sikh Arts & Culture Foundation and the Royal Ontario Museum's project to create a space in Toronto dedicated to Sikh arts, culture and heritage.

With this budget, the government is highlighting the immense contributions that Sikh Canadians have made to our country while also making critical investments to build a stronger and fairer Canada for generations to come.

Quotes

"Sikh history is Canadian history. It is a history filled with immense resilience, compassion, determination, and strength. The investments in Budget 2024 will ensure that the story of Sikhs in Canada, and the many incredible contributions that Sikhs have made to our country, are known now and for generations to come."

—The Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities

"This project marks a crucial step in restoring the stories and dignity of Canadian communities whose sacrifices for our democracy and freedom have gone unrecognized. The Department of Canadian Heritage's funding announced today honours the shared military heritage of Sikh and Canadian soldiers who fought together as British subjects in two world wars. In the early 20th century, Sikh veterans, like those who built communities such as Paldi in British Columbia, faced significant hardships. This project will address the stigma of discrimination by restoring and commemorating their legacy of a shared patriotic Canadian identity."

—Steve Purewal, Director, Indus Media Foundation

"The Royal Ontario Museum is tremendously grateful for the $6 million commitment to the Gallery of Global Sikh Art and Culture in the 2024 federal budget. Developed with the support of the Sikh Arts and Culture Foundation of Canada and the broader Sikh community, this future gallery will be an important expansion of the museum's suite of galleries devoted to South Asia, which was the first of its kind in Canada."

—Josh Basseches, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Royal Ontario Museum

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada's investment in the Royal Ontario Museum is part of a $11-million package proposed in Budget 2024, which will also support the operations of the Hellenic Community of Vancouver.

The Indus Media Foundation is a registered non-profit society based in the Lower Mainland of British Columbia. The foundation promotes appreciation for Punjabi culture.

Canada's new anti-racism Strategy, Changing Systems, Transforming Lives: Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy 2024–2028, represents a $110.4 million investment, including over $70 million to support local initiatives across the country. The new Strategy builds on the foundation set with the first Strategy in 2019–2022. It covers over 70 federal initiatives and takes a more comprehensive approach to eliminating systemic racism and discrimination in Canada.

Budget 2022 provided $85 million over four years, starting in 2022–2023, to the Department of Canadian Heritage to support the work to launch the new Anti-Racism Strategy and a national action plan on combatting hate. Of this $85 million, approximately $70 million was allocated over three fiscal years (2023–2026) in grants and contributions. This funding supports community projects that ensure that, Indigenous peoples and Black, racialized and religious minority communities have access to resources that support their full participation in Canadian society and the economy, while also raising awareness of issues related to racism and hate in Canada.

Budget 2023 provided an additional $25.4 million over five years, starting in 2023–2024, and $0.6 million ongoing to the Department of Canadian Heritage to continue to support Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy and fight all forms of racism, including but not limited to anti-Indigenous racism, anti-Black racism, anti-Asian racism, antisemitism and Islamophobia.

Associated Links

Budget 2024: Chapter 5.2 – Vibrant and Inclusive Communities

Budget 2024: Fairness for Every Generation

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

